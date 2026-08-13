‘Legend of Zelda’ Movie Casts NBC Sitcom Star as Villain

Gamers unite! The Legend of Zelda, the classic ‘80s Nintendo video game, is headed to your TV and mobile device screens next spring.

And we’ve recently learned that the live-action film’s lead villain, Ganondorf, has been cast with Uli Latukefu. The Australian actor gained notoriety for starring as a younger version of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in NBC’s Young Rock. Deadline was the first to report news of Latukefu being cast as Ganondorf. The publication added that Latukefu inked a multi-picture deal.

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Latukefu, 42, has a wide-ranging background in TV and film in addition to his three-season role on Young Rock. Among the roles he’s been cast in are Netflix’s Marco Polo, Doctor Doctor, Last King of the Cross, Devil’s Playground and Countdown on the small screen. The father of two has also appeared in several films, including Alien: Covenant, Black Adam and more. He even appeared as a contestant on Australian Idol in the early 2000s.

Next spring’s release is based off the video game series in which the initial title, The Legend of Zelda, was released in 1986. The game’s entire series has sold more than 150 million copies in the four decades since it first hit store shelves. Zelda centers around a playable character, Link, attempting to rescue and protect Princess Zelda while warding off villains such as Ganondorf and Ganon while also exploring dungeons and collecting pieces of pieces of the Triforce of Wisdom.

In other words, protect the princess from the bad guys.

Joining Latukefu within the main cast are Benjamin Evan Ainsworth who plays Link in the upcoming film and Bo Bragason, who’s been cast as Princess Zelda. The Legend of Zelda, which was primarily filmed in New Zealand, is currently scheduled to hit theaters in either late April or early May of 2027. The movie wrapped in April 2026.