2-Time MTV Reality Show Winner Dies Suddenly: Tyler Duckworth Was 44



Tyler Duckworth, a participant in six seasons in MTV’s The Challenge, unexpectantly passed away earlier this week at age 44.

Duckworth’s mother, Joni, took to Facebook on August 13 to share the news of her son’s untimely passing writing, “My son, Tyler, passed away earlier this week. Cause of death has yet to be determined. I will post on Facebook about services as soon as his dad and I figure it out.”

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People reports that Duckworth was found dead in his bathroom and there do not appear to be signs of foul play surrounding his death. Neighbors reportedly expressed concern after water had been dripping from Duckworth’s residence through their ceiling.

The U.S. Sun was the first to report the reality star’s death and they noted that he passed just before noon on Tuesday, August 11 in North Dakota.

Late last month, Duckworth made an appearance in Minneapolis for The Challenge Mania event alongside other former MTV reality stars. Following the event, Duckworth posted to his Instagram account: “@challengemaniapodcast always knows how to bring the BEST of the BEST together!! So proud to represent my hometown of Minneapolis along with these other challenge legends The fans are what keep us coming out! Hearing your stories of courage, inspiration & joy that you’ve got being a fan of the franchise is humbling each and every time. Also, pretty sure we nailed the cast photo for the lost season of The Real World: Minneapolis!! Thank you Minneapolis!”

His association with MTV lasted decades after his reality TV debut in 2006 when he was a cast member of The Real World: Key West. Six seasons of The Challenge followed, including wins in The Challenge’s Cutthroat and Rivals.

After his reality TV competition run, Duckworth became a teacher, educating both middle schoolers and high schoolers.