‘Big Brother’ Season 28, Week 5 Eviction: Did Polymarket Get It Right?

Week 5 of Big Brother Season 28 is officially over, with the Houseguests forced to decide between evicting Chuk Anyanwu and Barrett Pfeiffer after Haley Thogmartin surprised fans by winning the BB Blockbuster competition.

Haley took herself off the block and was officially safe for the week — after spending 99% of it as Head of Household Lala Verrett’s main target. Chuk, who was already surprised to find himself on the block in the first place, didn’t do a great job campaigning for himself in the event he’d be on the block next to Barrett. Plus, at that point, Houseguests like Rick Devens, Barrett Pfeiffer and Drew Campbell had already privately expressed that evicting Chuk over Haley might be better for their games.

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Ultimately, Chuk was evicted 9-1, with his best friend Haley being the sole vote to keep him.

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Leading up to the live episode and BB Blockbuster, Polymarket traders had placed the highest odds on Haley being evicted, with her odds being as high as 81% on Thursday morning. Throughout the day, her odds evened out a bit, dropping to around 70%, though Chuk’s never rose above 66% until the episode started. Barrett’s odds never rose above 30% the entire day.

Once Haley won the Blockbuster competition, her Polymarket odds fell to 2% with Chuk’s soaring to 85%. Ultimately, Polymarket traders predicted correctly that Chuk would go home over Barrett.

A dumbfounded looking Chuk joins the other evicted Houseguests of Season 28: Ashley Trail, Rome Seymour, Jason De Puy and Lyric Medeiros. With the Head of Household power up for grabs, will Haley be able to get her revenge during Week 6?

Big Brother: Unlocked returns to CBS Friday at 8 p.m. ET with a regular Big Brother episode coming Sunday.

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