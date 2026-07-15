Netflix Just Crowned a New No. 1 Movie, and Polymarket Didn’t See It Coming

A new movie has taken over the No. 1 spot on the Netflix chart – a surprising move that many didn’t see coming.

When Netflix released its Top 10 list of movies in the United States for the week of July 6-12 on Tuesday, coming in at the No. 1 spot was Shipwrecked: Nightmare at Sea.

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The documentary about the wreck of the 2012 Costa Concordia is sitting pretty as the most-watched Netflix movie of the week. It wasn’t even on Polymarket traders’ radar, as the spread for this week’s No. 1 movie didn’t even feature the title. Traders gave last week’s No. 1, Little Brother, pretty unenthusiastic odds to be named the top Netflix movie of the week. As the market closed on Tuesday, Little Brother had 37.9% odds, with all other options sitting even lower on the totem pole with less than 1% odds.

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Shipwrecked: Nightmare at Sea premiered on Saturday, July 11, immediately hitting the No. 1 spot, according to FlixPatrol data. That’s a pretty rapid rise to the top, given the fact that it had just two days to become the top-streamed movie of the week of July 6-12.

The intense documentary features never-before-seen footage and survivor accounts of the wreck of the luxury cruise and the disaster that followed, which killed 32 people and led to a 16-year prison sentence. The film “interweaves eyewitness accounts from survivors, cell phone footage taken the night of the tragedy and translations of the ship’s black box recordings, which expose dangerous decisions made by the captain,” per Netflix.

Elsewhere in Netflix’s Top 10 movies was Old Henry — a 2021 action movie starring Tim Blake Nelson — White Chicks, Enola Holmes 3, former No. 1 Voicemails for Isabelle and Little Brother, among others.

Netflix’s Top 10 Movies in the US (July 6-12)

Shipwrecked: Nightmare at Sea Old Henry White Chicks Enola Holmes 3 Voicemails for Isabelle The Boss Baby Spider-Man: Homecoming Gone Girl Little Brother Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

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