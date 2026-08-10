TV Icon Dies of ‘Massive Heart Attack’: Ben Jones Was 84

Actor Ben Jones, known for his role as Cooter Davenport on The Dukes of Hazzard, passed away over the weekend. Jones was 84 when he died following a “massive heart attack.”

Jones’ wife, Alma Viator, shared the news of her husband’s passing on Facebook along with a picture of Jones and their dog, writing: “I lost the love of my life today. Ben passed from a massive heart attack.”

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Viator’s post continued by referencing Jones’ apparent love for Major League Baseball’s Atlanta Braves. “He was home resting in his favorite chair waiting for the Braves to come on and whoop the Yankees,” Alma added. “Ben had the most amazing rich full life. He loved and was loved by so many. He will be missed. I loved him so much.”

In addition to his role as a mechanic on The Dukes of Hazzard, Jones was well-known for serving four years in the U.S. House of Representatives. While a member of Congress, Jones served as the Democratic whip and was a member of both the Committee on Public Works and Transportation and the Committee on Veteran’s Affairs.

Once he left Congress, Jones returned to acting in a number of roles across both film and television. Among those roles were appearances in Primary Colors and Unbreakable on the big screen and a pair of shows that reprised Jones’ role of Cooter Davenport, The Dukes of Hazzard: Reunion! And The Dukes of Hazzard in Hollywood.

Jones’ career wasn’t limited to acting and Congress. In 1999 he and Alma also opened “Cooter’s,” a museum and store dedicated to The Dukes of Hazzard, the show in which he co-starred from 1979-85, in Sperryville, Virginia. Additional locations were added in Luray, Virginia, Pigeon Forge and Nashville.

In addition to his wife, Alma, Jones is survived by his two children, son, Walker, and daughter, Rachel.