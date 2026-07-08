Netflix’s New No. 1 Movie Is a Chaotic R-Rated Comedy

There’s a new No. 1 movie on the Netflix charts this week!

After Netflix released its Top 10 list of shows in the United States for the week of June 29-July 5, it was clear that last week’s No. 1, Voicemails for Isabelle, was no longer reigning supreme.

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In fact, Polymarket traders correctly predicted the result, with the John Cena and Eric André-starring comedy Little Brother coming out on top in the No. 1 spot. Polymarket traders gave Little Brother winning odds. It battled with Enola Holmes 3, which at one point early in the week held a 90% chance of being No. 1, but it ultimately tanked, with Little Brother taking the best odds as well as the title.

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In Little Brother, a famous real estate agent’s (Cena) carefully curated world is upended when his eccentric “little brother” (André) unexpectedly reappears in his life. In addition to Cena and André, Michelle Monaghan, Christopher Meloni, Sherry Cola, Ego Nwodim, Caleb Hearon and Ben Ahlers also star.

Little Brother premiered on Friday, June 26 ot No. 3, but rose quickly among the ranks to No. 1 for a few days until recently sinking to No. 2 on Friday, July 3, according to FlixPatrol data. At that point it was overtaken by Enola Holmes 3, which premiered on Friday, July 3 and can account for Enola Holmes‘ high Polymarket probability of being the top movie of the week at one point.

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However, the latest installment of the Millie Bobby Brown mystery franchise likely didn’t have enough time on the charts to count as the week’s top film. It will be a good candidate for the week of July 6-12. In fact, in early results, it’s currently polling neck and neck with Hamnet.

Other movies that made Netflix’s Top 10 for the week include the new romance drama Voicemails for Isabelle, Spider-Man: Homecoming (likely due to Marvel fans prepping for Spider-Man: Brand New Day‘s theatrical release later this month), and Maternal Instinct, which is enjoying its fourth week on the Top 10 chart.

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Netflix’s Top 10 Movies in the US (June 29-July 5)

Little Brother Enola Holmes 3 Voicemails for Isabelle Spider-Man: Homecoming Maternal Instinct Minions: The Rise of Gru Hunting Housewives Gone Girl The Boss Baby KPop Demon Hunters

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