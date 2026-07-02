A New Netflix Movie Just Took Over the No. 1 Spot

A new movie is taking over the Netflix charts. When the streamer announced its Top 10 list of movies in the United States for the week of June 22-28, the reigning top movie, Maternal Instinct, was dethroned.

The new No. 1 Netflix movie is Voicemails for Isabelle, a romantic drama starring Zoey Deutch and Nick Robinson. Deutch plays a young woman mourning the loss of her sister Isabelle by calling her old cell phone number and leaving voicemail messages about her chaotic life. She soon begins to fall for the man who starts receiving the voicemails intended for her sister.

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Polymarket predicted that Voicemails for Isabelle would usurp Maternal Instinct, a dark documentary that claimed the No. 1 spot for multiple consecutive weeks. In fact, a betting scenario gave Voicemails for Isabelle a 98% chance of taking over the top spot and Maternal Instinct just a 1% chance of maintaining it.

Polymarket traders also gave Little Brother, the new comedy starring John Cena and Eric André, a 3% chance of taking the No. 1 spot.

FlixPatrol, which tracks data from various streaming platforms, shows Voicemails for Isabelle debuting at No. 2 on June 19, then rising to No. 1 for the majority of the week until June 27. It has since been sitting at No. 2, meaning it likely won’t claim the throne again next week (June 29-July 5).

The current No. 1 movie, according to FlixPatrol, is, in fact, Little Brother, which Polymarket is currently giving 37% odds to be the top US Netflix movie of the week. It will be battling against Enola Holmes 3, the latest installment of the Millie Bobby Brown-starring detective movie franchise. Polymarket currently gives Enola Holmes 3 a 59% chance of being the top-streamed movie this week (June 29-July 5).

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Other movies that Voicemails for Isabelle beat for the No. 1 title are 5lbs of Pressure, Goat, Minions: The Rise of Gru and KPop Demon Hunters. The Jennifer Lopez-starring rom-com Office Romance is also enjoying another week in the Top 10.

Top Netflix Movies in the US (June 22-28)

Voicemails for Isabelle Little Brother Maternal Instinct 5lbs of Pressure Goat Minions: The Rise of Gru KPop Demon Hunters Office Romance Home Despicable Me 3

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