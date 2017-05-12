Julia Roberts Starring in New Movie The Bookseller

Julia Roberts has found her next high-profile cinematic vehicle: an adaptation of Cynthia Swanson’s 2015 novel, The Bookseller.

The story follows Kitty Miller (Roberts), a single girl who runs a bookshop with her friend, Frieda. The turn comes when Kitty starts to find herself living another life in her dreams as “Katharyn,” a woman with the husband and family that “Kitty” always desired.

As Kitty begins to indulge in her new dream life, the line between fantasy and reality becomes blurred – as does the distinction between whether it is Kitty or Katharyn, who runs the show.

Roberts is also producing the film alongside her Red Om Films partners Lisa Gillan and Marisa Yeres. Crystal City’s Jonathan Rubenstein and Ari Pinchot are also attached as producers.

Julia Roberts hasn’t had the strongest lineup of film releases, recently. After the modest reception of Money Monster and Mother’s Day, she voiced a Smurf in the animated feature Smurfs: The Last Village.

Needless to say, The Bookseller is a more traditional vehicle for the Oscar-winning actress.

Source: THR, Getty /Brian Killian