John Mellencamp Gives Sad Update on Daughter Teddi’s Cancer Battle

John Mellencamp is giving an update on daughter Teddi Mellencamp’s health amid her Stage 4 cancer journey.

The “Jack & Diane” singer, 74, said that Teddi was “suffering” during Wednesday’s episode of the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, saying, “It’s not f—ing fun. She’s got cancer in the brain, and she’s suffering right now.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

John continued that Teddi, 44, is “really sick” after she was initially diagnosed with melanoma in 2022, which she announced in February 2025 had metastasized to Stage 4 cancer in her lungs and brain.

John Mellencamp and Teddi Mellencamp on ‘wwhl’ (Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo)

The singer’s update came after Teddi had revealed in October 2025 that her cancer was “gone.”

“Just to give a little life update to you guys, I had my immunotherapy yesterday and I did my scans and at this point there is no detectable cancer,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum revealed on the Oct. 3 episode of her podcast Two T’s in a Pod. “When they told me, I was in such shock. I was like, numb.”

“I’m still going to be having days when I’m feeling sick and stuff because I still am in immunotherapy, so I’m still fighting because you have to be,” the former Bravo star continued, adding that she would be continuing immunotherapy for a year, and was “not considered in remission or anything like that.”

“The way the [doctors] said it works, it’s like one year, then two years, then at three years you’re allowed to be considered … in remission,” she explained. “But that was huge news yesterday.”

eddi Mellencamp Arroyave attends An Unforgettable Evening at The Beverly Hilton on April 28, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Olivia Wong/WireImage)

In April 2025, Teddi said in an interview with Nightline that doctors had originally given her a 50/50 chance of survival. “It’s one of my favorite things to ask: ‘How long I got? What are my chances?’ And they oftentimes say 50/50,” she said at the time, recalling that she responded, “50/50? I wouldn’t buy a car that’s only gonna drive 50% of the time. I don’t want this.”

“And [the doctor’s] like, ‘No, it’s only because that’s how long immunotherapy has been around so that’s how long the study has worked,’” she explained. “So that’s when I then try to find the positive.”