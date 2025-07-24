Teddi Mellencamp Says She’s Pausing Cancer Treatment in New Update

Teddi Mellencamp is temporarily pausing her immunotherapy treatments amid her battle with stage 4 cancer.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 44, shared an update on her cancer journey during Wednesday’s episode of her Two Ts in a Pod podcast, revealing that the immunotherapy had started to make her feel “sicker.”

“Essentially, what we figured out with me was, yes, I started out feeling great, and I could do all the [podcasts] and I could do all these things, and I could go to all my daughter’s horse shows and I could stay at my house by myself, and I felt really strong,” Mellencamp explained, adding, “And what’s happening with me is the longer that I’m on immunotherapy, the sicker it’s making me.”

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave attends “An Unforgettable Evening” Benefiting the Women’s Cancer Research Fund at The Beverly Hilton on April 28, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Women’s Cancer Research Fund)

Mellencamp decided, under the supervision of her doctors, that she is going to pause her immunotherapy treatments, which hit her “so incredibly hard,” and work on rebuilding her quality of life.

“So we’re going to take a little break on the immunotherapy to get my body back feeling stronger,” the Bravo star explained. “And I’m on steroids and we’re doing everything that we can to get me back to feeling like I, you know, I can do this, I can do all the things.”

Mellencamp was first diagnosed with melanoma in 2022 and has since undergone 17 procedures to remove the aggressive form of skin cancer. The reality personality announced in April that her cancer had progressed to stage 4, having metastasized to her brain and lungs, which required her to go under the knife again for brain surgery.

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave attends An Unforgettable Evening at The Beverly Hilton on April 28, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Olivia Wong/WireImage)

“I don’t want to fill your guys’ feed with cancer, you know, like I know that that can be a depressing topic,” Mellencamp said during Wednesday’s podcast, but she also insisted to people going through a similar journey that “things are going to change and that’s OK.”

“The hardest thing for me has been kind of the wake-up call of ‘Wow, I can’t do what I did yesterday,’ or ‘Wow, I can’t do what I did three weeks ago,’” she confessed.