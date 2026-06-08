Polymarket Traders Predict a New Movie Will Take the No. 1 Spot on Netflix This Week

A new Netflix movie is predicted to displace The Crash from its No. 1 spot in the United States after the documentary spent multiple weeks at the top of the charts.

Did another new true-crime documentary, The Murder of Rachel Nickell, slot in at No. 1 after its debut on Friday? Or did a comedy like Office Romance take the cake?

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Polymarket is taking bets on which movie is most likely to be named the top movie of the week by Netflix on Wednesday for the week of June 1-7. Netflix will update its list Tuesday afternoon, and the predictions market will stay open until then.

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Take a look at the current standings.

The Murder of Rachel Nickell: <1%

The Murder of Rachel Nickell, which according to FlixPatrol debuted at the No. 2 spot on Friday, then spent a day at No. 3 and two days at No. 4, is another true-crime documentary from the streamer. It follows a young mother who was killed in broad daylight on London’s Wimbledon Common — in front of her toddler. The yearslong murder case is examined in the documentary.

Though Netflix viewers have been fascinated with true crime in recent weeks, given The Crash‘s sustained success, Polymarket viewers don’t give The Murder of Rachel Nickell a high chance of becoming the top movie of the week. It currently has a less than 1% chance.

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Swapped: <1%

A Netflix original, Swapped has fallen from the Netflix Top 10 charts, according to FlixPatrol’s data, and holds a <1% chance at becoming the top Netflix movie this week on Polymarket. It’s a Skydance Animation buddy comedy that follows a small woodland creature and majestic bird who magically swap bodies and must work together to survive. Michael B. Jordan, Tracy Morgan, Juno Temple and Cedric the Entertainer star.

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Ladies First: <1%

Ladies First has also fallen from the Netflix charts this week, according to FlixPatrol. In it, Sacha Baron Cohen stars as a male chauvinist transported to a matriarchal society, facing challenges from a formidable female version of himself (Rosamund Pike). Fiona Shaw, Charles Dance, Richard E. Grant and Emily Mortimer round out the cast.

Polymarket gives Ladies First a <1% shot at taking home the top spot.

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GOAT: <1%

GOAT is still enjoying success in the Top 10 chart, though it sits at No. 5 according to FlixPatrol and has <1% chance on Polymarket of becoming the most-watched movie of the week.

An animated kids movie starring Caleb McLaughlin, Gabrielle Union and Stephen Curry, GOAT portrays a young goat chasing his dream of playing professional “roarball.”

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The Crash: 1%

Sitting with just slightly higher odds is The Crash with a 1% chance of being named the most-watched Netflix movie of the week. FlixPatrol data has The Crash sitting at No. 7 after spending a few weeks at the top of the chart.

The documentary follows the families affected by an Ohio car crash that left two young men dead and the driver, a young woman, suspected of murdering them.

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David: 1%

David, a faith-based family film that follows the life of a humble shepherd boy destined to become a great king and famously face the giant warrior Goliath, also has 1% Polymarket odds of taking the top movie spot of the week. FlixPatrol has David sitting at the No. 3 spot.

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Office Romance: 99%

With an overwhelming 99% chance on Polymarket of being named the most-watched Netflix movie in the country this week, Office Romance is taking Netflix by storm. The highly publicized rom-com starring Jennifer Lopez and Ted Lasso‘s Brett Goldstein premiered on Saturday, June 6. In the charming and raunchy comedy, Lopez plays a powerful CEO and Goldstein is her airline’s newest lawyer, prompting a secret office romance.

FlixPatrol data supports Polymarket’s prediction, showing Office Romance debuting at No. 1 on Saturday and maintaining its spot since then.

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