‘Scary Movie’ Opening Weekend Box Office Revealed: Did Polymarket Traders Get It Right?

Scary Movie had a scary good opening weekend at the box office.

The famous franchise returned to the big screen for the first time since Scary Movie 5 in 2013. The sixth installment to the horror parody franchise earned $55 million at the box office and debuted at No. 1, according to Box Office Mojo.

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Variety reports that the haul was a record opening for the franchise, passing 2006’s Scary Movie 4, which made $49.7 million its debut weekend.

Scary Movie was up against Masters of the Universe, which also premiered this weekend. It debuted at No. 2 and brought in $29.3 million. Last week’s No. 1, Backrooms, dropped to No. 3 with $25.9 million.

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Polymarket bettors nailed the prediction for Scary Movie. Heading into the weekend, the predictions market gave it a 45% chance of making more than $52 million. As the weekend progressed, odds just got higher and higher that the film would make at least $52 million, which ultimately turned out to be correct.

Will "Scary Movie" Opening Weekend Box Office be at least 52m?

It’s been a scary summer so far, with Scary Movie rounding out the trifecta of opening weekends for scary movies. With its impressive $55 million weekend, it follows Backroom‘s massive $81 million opening weekend, as well as Obsession‘s, which made just $17.2 million but has picked up momentum in the following weeks and has generated $152 million in North America.

This Weekend’s Top 10 Box Office Returns

Scary Movie — $55 million Masters of the Universe — $29.3 million Backrooms — $25.9 million Obsession — $25.6 million The Amazing Digital Circus: The Last Act — $11.6 million Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu — $10 million Michael — $7.7 million The Breadwinner — $3.4 million Pressure — $3 million The Devil Wears Prada 2 — $2.8 million

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