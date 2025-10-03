Teddi Mellencamp Gives Major Update in Stage 4 Cancer Journey

Teddi Mellencamp’s stage 4 cancer is “gone” after doctors gave her a “50/50” chance of survival.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, 44, announced a major update on her health journey after revealing earlier this year that melanoma had metastasized to her brain and lungs.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Just to give a little life update to you guys, I had my immunotherapy yesterday and I did my scans, and at this point there is no detectable cancer,” Mellencamp told Real Housewives of New Jersey star Dolores Catania, 54, as the two kicked off the Two T’s in a Pod podcast Friday.

“Oh, I’m so happy!” Catania said, telling Mellencamp via video call, “I wish I could hug you. I love you. Thank you for telling me that. It took my breath away.”

Mellencamp was “in such shock” and “numb” when doctors told her the news, but clarified that she still has a way to go when it comes to her immunotherapy treatment.

“I’m still going to be having days when I’m feeling sick and stuff because I still am in immunotherapy, so I’m still fighting because you have to be,” she explained, sharing that she would continue immunotherapy for a year and is “not considered in remission or anything like that.”

“The way the [doctors] said it works, it’s like one year, then two years, then at three years you’re allowed to be considered … in remission,” she went on. “But that was huge news yesterday.”

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave attends “An Unforgettable Evening” Benefiting the Women’s Cancer Research Fund at The Beverly Hilton on April 28, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Women’s Cancer Research Fund)

The daughter of singer-songwriter John Mellencamp also pointed out that she still has “a compromised immune system” and has to be “careful” not to get sick even with her positive cancer prognosis.

Mellencamp was first diagnosed with stage 2 melanoma in 2022 and has since undergone nearly 20 surgeries to treat the deadly skin cancer. In April 2025, Mellencamp announced that the cancer had metastasized to her brain and lungs. The Bravo alum has since undergone brain surgery in addition to radiation and immunotherapy to treat her stage 4 cancer.

Catania celebrated Mellencamp’s tenacity throughout her cancer journey during Friday’s podcast, telling her, “You did it, girl! You did it. You didn’t give up one day. You fought harder than anybody I know. That’s such good news. I’m so happy.”



