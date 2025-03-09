John Goodman Suffers Injury While Filming New Movie

John Goodman isn’t quite at Tom Cruise‘s level yet when it comes to action scenes. The 72-year-old actor was recently injured during the production of his and Cruise’s new movie from The Revenant director Alejandro González Iñárritu.

The actor “experienced a hip injury,” Warner Bros said in a statement to THR.

“He received immediate medical attention that led to a brief delay in shooting to allow him time to recover,” the statement said. “The production resumes shooting next week following John’s full recovery.”

The movie was not shooting at the time of Goodman’s injury.

The movie, which is currently untitled, is the first movie to come from Cruise’s new Warner Bros. deal, which will see him working with the company to produce new, original films. It’s also Iñárritu’s first English language film since The Revenant almost a decade ago.

The film will star Cruise as the world’s most powerful man who goes on a journey to prove he’s the savior of humanity while trying to avert a disaster he has inadvertently caused. It will also star Sandra Hüller, Michael Stuhlbarg, Jesse Plemons, Sophie Wilde and Riz Ahmed.

Iñárritu is best known for his work on Birdman and The Revenant—both of which won him a Best Director statue at the Oscars. He is only the third director to win the award in back-to-back years, after John Ford and Joseph L. Mankiewicz. His last work was the 2022 film Bardo, which was a Netflix original.

Cruise will next be seen in Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning. Goodman will be in the next Smurfs animated movie.

The untitled Iñárritu project will release in theaters on October 2, 2026.