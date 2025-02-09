‘Smurfs’ Reboot Movie Trailer Drops Ahead of Super Bowl

The Smurfs are coming back, and ahead of the Super Bowl, a new trailer has dropped. Paramount Pictures will be releasing Smurfs on July 18, and it stars an A-list voice cast led by Rihanna, who will be providing the voice of Smurfette. The ensemble cast also includes Nick Offerman, Natasha Lyonne, Dan Levy, Nick Kroll, Octavia Spencer, Hannah Waddingham, Sandra Oh, Billie Lourd, Kurt Russell and John Goodman.

Per the official synopsis, “When Papa Smurf (John Goodman) is mysteriously taken by evil wizards, Razamel and Gargamel, Smurfette (Rihanna) leads the Smurfs on a mission into the real world to save him. With the help of new friends, the Smurfs must discover what defines their destiny to save the universe.”

The film is directed by Chris Miller and written by Pam Brady, and based on The Smurfs by Peyo. It’s a reboot of The Smurfs film series and comes out eight years after the latest one in the beloved franchise, Smurfs: The Lost Village. Rihanna serves as producer on the movie alongside Ryan Harris, Laurence “Jay” Brown, and Tyran “Ty-Ty” Smith.

While released before the Super Bowl, there will very likely be a version of the Smurfs trailer playing during the big game, which will see the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles duking it out once again. Other major movie trailers that have likely secured a spot during Super Bowl LIX are Jurassic World Rebirth, Wicked: For Good, Superman, Thunderbolts, The Fantastic Four, and Snow White, to name a few, but it’s not confirmed, so it very well could be just about anything. Along with the game, you never know what could happen during the commercials.

The Smurfs have been around since debuting in a 1965 animated feature film and have gone on to become their own comics, films, and more, voiced by dozens of A-listers. The franchise remains a favorite to this day, no matter how old or young. Considering the cast attached to Smurfs, it will surely be an exciting film. Smurfs releases in theaters on July 18. Sunday’s Super Bowl LIX kicks off at 6:30 p.m. ET on Fox, Tubi, and NFL digital platforms. There will be a lot to look forward to between the game, Kendrick Lamar’s halftime show, and all of the commercials and trailers that will come along with it.