Jimmy Fallon ‘Not Embarrassed’ Over Recent Behavior on NBC Live Broadcast

Media have spoken out about Jimmy Fallon’s recent behavior during the holiday season. Fallon drew concerns and confusion back in November during an appearance at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. His attire (sunglasses on a gloomy morning) and peculiar banter with the NBC broadcast’s hosts at the event drew headlines, but apparently, Fallon shrugged off the scrutiny.

“Jimmy is not embarrassed over people calling out his appearance and performance at the Macy’s parade,” The Daily Mail’s source said. “The only person people seem to be talking about from the parade is him. For Jimmy, he’s hoping the interest will translate into more album sales this holiday season.”

Fallon himself went through the remainder of the holiday season without acknowledging the Thanksgiving incident. The Tonight Show host kept promoting his Christmas album, Holiday Seasoning, and even made a cameo on Saturday Night Live’s final 2024 episode.

What Jimmy Fallon Did at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Firstly, he was wearing sunglasses — despite New York City being very gloomy and rainy during the interview. He jokingly played off the choice of eyewear, sarcastically saying, “it’s so bright here.” As the brief interview went on, Fallon tried to keep spirits high as he goofed around a bit, dancing around while singing “Jump in the Line (Shake, Senora).”

The segment abruptly ended as the ETSU marching band walked behind the Saturday Night Live alum, messing up his ability to hear Kotb and Guthrie. The hosts tried to relay a fan question to him, but they were unsuccessful. Fallon remarked, “I can’t even hear you,” before departing. The Today personalities perfectly played off the moment and moved on as Fallon prepared to appear in the parade.