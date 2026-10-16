Major ‘Yellowstone’ Star Returning in ‘Marshals’ Season 2

Veteran actor Jefferson White, a main cast member from Yellowstone, is joining the cast of CBS’ Marshals for the series’ second season. White’s reprising his role as Jimmy Hurdstrom from Yellowstone.

Marshals is a spin-off of Yellowstone that premiered in March of this year. The series is described by CBS as follows: Kayce struggles to build a stable life for himself and Tate as violence and chaos continue to find them at every turn. Cal balances his fight against cancer with the demands of leadership while sharing authority with Andrea as they guide the team through mounting challenges. On Broken Rock, Rainwater faces a growing crisis of relevance as a younger generation of Native leaders pushes for a bold new vision, forcing him to confront his legacy and the future of the reservation.

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Season two premiered this fall, on October 4.

In a statement shared by Variety, White said, “I’m thrilled to dive into the world of ‘Marshals’ and continue exploring the American West. The cast and crew are stacked full of my favorite actors and filmmakers, and I’m honored to join them. Jimmy and I have been through a lot together, and I can’t wait to see what’s next for us.”

White is one of a handful of Yellowstone alums to join the cast of Marshals. Gil Birmingham, Brecken Merrill, Mo Briggs Plenty, and the show’s star, Luke Grimes, are the others. For his work as Hurdstrom on Yellowstone, White was nominated for a Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series in 2021.

In addition to Yellowstone and Marshalls, White, 36, has appeared in numerous movies, including God’s Country, Civil War, and Eileen. He’ll also appear in the yet to be released films, John Rambo, Death of a Brewer, November 1963, and Ally Clark.

White’s time in front of the camera has extended to the small screen in more than a dozen shows aside from Yellowstone and Marshals. He’s appeared in The Americans, House of Cards, two episodes of You, Law & Order: SVU, and plenty others.

New episodes of Marshals air Sundays on CBS with episodes streaming on Paramount+ the following day.



