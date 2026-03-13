‘Yellowstone’ Spinoff ‘Marshals’ Gets Good News After Record-Breaking Premiere

CBS’ Kayce Dutton-centered Yellowstone spinoff just received some very good news.

The network has renewed Marshals for Season 2, after just two episodes.

Marshals premiered on March 1 and was the most-watched network original series premiere without a football lead-in since Young Sheldon in 2017. It was watched by 20.6 million multi-platform viewers within seven days, so the renewal isn’t so surprising. Marshals is the first broadcast series from the Yellowstone universe, and despite killing off a major character in the premiere, it seems to be off to a great start.

Pictured (L-R): Ash Santos as Andrea, Logan Marshall-Green as Pete Calvin, Luke Grimes as Kayce Dutton, Arielle Kebbel as Belle, and Tatanka Means as Miles. Photo: Sonja Flemming/CBS

“Marshals delivered a breakout performance, capturing a massive audience across platforms and quickly establishing itself as one of TV’s most powerful new series,” said Amy Reisenbach, president, CBS Entertainment. “The overwhelming viewer response speaks to the strength of the Yellowstone world, the bold character-driven storytelling from the creative team, and the dynamic cast performances led by Luke Grimes.”

Luke Grimes reprises his beloved Yellowstone role as Kayce Dutton, who has now joined an elite unit of U.S. Marshals, combining his skills as a cowboy and Navy SEAL to bring range justice to Montana. “Kayce and his teammates must balance the high psychological cost of serving as the last line of defense in the region’s war on violence with their duty to their families, which for Kayce includes his son, Tate, and his confidantes from the Broken Rock reservation.”

Pictured: Luke Grimes as Kayce Dutton. Photo: Fred Hayes/CBS

Along with Grimes, the cast includes Logan Marshall-Green, Arielle Kebbel, Ash Santos, Tatanka Means, Mo Brings Plenty, Brecken Merrill, and Gil Birmingham. Spencer Hudnut created Marshals and serves as a showrunner. He also serves as an executive producer alongside Grimes, Yellowstone creators Taylor Sheridan and John Linson, David Glasser, Art Linson, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari, Michael Freidman, and Greg Yaitanes.

Marshals is one of two new scripted shows on CBS for midseason 2026. FBI offshoot CIA premiered on Feb. 23 but has yet to receive the same luck as Marshals. It is still early, though, so it’s possible CBS just wants to wait a little longer before deciding. Since Marshals brought in big ratings, an early renewal makes sense. And now Yellowstone fans have a lot more to look forward to. New episodes of Marshals air on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, streaming the next day on Paramount+.