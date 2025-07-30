Netflix’s Massive ‘Yellowstone’ Viewing Numbers Revealed for 2025 (So Far)

Yellowstone is drawing massive numbers on Netflix, with the series listed in Netflix’s biannual viewership report as one of its most popular series.

The news is even more surprising than you might think, as Netflix only holds the rights to Yellowstone in select countries.

In most of North America and other parts of the world, Paramount+ is the exclusive home of the series. However, in places like the United Kingdom, Germany, Brazil, India, and the Netherlands, and more, the place to watch Yellowstone is Netflix.

The first four seasons of Yellowstone have netted an astounding 335.6 million hours of viewership on Netflix just this year alone, and only in the countries listed above. Again, that number does not count viewership in the U.S. or Mexico, where the series is most popular.

Yellowstone has become a worldwide phenomenon for Paramount. The neo-Western, starring Kevin Costner and Luke Grimes, has been a runaway hit for Paramount+, becoming far and away its most popular series.

Costner plays John Dutton III, the patriarch of the Dutton family and the owner of the Yellowstone Ranch, the largest cattle ranch in Montana. Most of the series revolves around family drama and skirmishes with both real estate developers and the bordering Native American reservation.

Because of the series’ undying success—and because series star Kevin Costner left the show in its fifth season—there are tons of Yellowstone prequels, sequels, and spin-offs. Prequel series 1883 and 1923 are currently airing, while sequel series The Madison and Y: Marshals are set to air later this year or next year.

In addition, spin-offs 6666 (about rival ranch Four Sixes) and an untitled spin-off revolving around the character Beth Dutton are currently in development.