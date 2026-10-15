Iconic HBO Show Returning for New Season 9 Years After Finale

Nearly a decade after airing its last episode, Girls is returning to HBO.

Earlier this week, HBO announced that the show is returning to the network for a five-episode revival with filming set to begin in 2027.

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The show’s star and creator, Lena Dunham, is returning, along with familiar cast members Allison Williams, Jemima Kirke, Zosia Mamet and Andrew Rannells. It does not appear as though Adam Driver will be returning to the cast. Driver played the role of Dunham’s boyfriend in the series.

Girls originally aired from April 2012 until April 2017. In all, the comedy/drama series released six seasons and 62 total episodes, much to critical acclaim. The show, which focuses on the social lives, careers and relationships of four female friends in New York City, won two Emmy Awards (Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series and Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series) during its original run and was nominated for 17 others.

In addition to Girls’ two Emmys, the series also scored a Peabody Award and BAFTA Award among other accolades.

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Upon news of Girls’ return to HBO, Dunham released a statement saying, “We always said we would only return to Girls if there was a specific story we were burning to tell. I’ve missed these characters, but for a long time I couldn’t quite picture them in the present day,” Dunham wrote. “Then, right around my 40th birthday, they started talking to me in the shower. And, as you may remember, once this fivesome starts talking it’s pretty hard to get them to stop.

“It’s rare that you get the chance to return to something that changed your life with the gift of hindsight and a whole new level of gratitude and understanding. I love these girls (and boy), our friends at HBO, and all the people who have continued to discover the show and remind us afresh why we do this, which is the joy of being together … and the chance to wear yellow mesh.”

A premiere date has not yet been announced.