Lena Dunham Reveals Rihanna Inspired Underboob Tattoo

HBO Girls star Lena Dunham got some new ink and took to Instagram to show off the new tattoo.
She’s never been shy when it comes to showing off some skin. So it was no surprise to see the racy tattoo picture on her social media timeline.
Lena is seen reclining in bed as she covers her boobs with her arm to show off the new chandelier style tattoo underneath.
She captioned the pic, “Thank you @trinegrimm for my warrior’s chest plate/tit chandelier. This is my first original piece by a female tattoo artist and it felt sacred and cool and she didn’t chide me for copying @badgalriri’s placement. If you’re ever in Oslo, go meet this metal queen and let her handle your body.”
Thank you @trinegrimm for my warrior’s chest plate/tit chandelier. This is my first original piece by a female tattoo artist and it felt sacred and cool and she didn’t chide me for copying @badgalriri’s placement. If you’re ever in Oslo, go meet this metal queen and let her handle your body 🌖
A post shared by Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) on
Lena’s tattoo is quite impressive and the placement is close to Rihanna‘s tattoo of a winged woman, which she had inked below her own breast.
A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on
[H/T Daily Mail]
