FOX Renews ‘The Exorcist’ For Season 2

After keeping fans gripped to the edge of their seats, and on pins and needles, FOX has finally, officially, announced that The Exorcist will be getting a second season at the network.

After last season, it was uncertain if the critically-acclaimed show would return.

Fans began to rally, creating and circulating the hashtag “#RenewTheExorcist,” as well as pleading with one another to rewatch the entire series on the cable or satellite provider’s On Demand service and/or Hulu.

It seems that all the hard work, and online vigilance, paid off, as we’re now going to get to see the continuation of the Rance family’s story, as well as Father’s Ortega and Keane.

Some might be surprised that The exorcist was renewed since it was slotted in a Friday night TV graveyard spot.

Normally that would mean certain death for a show, but The Exorcist did incredibly well, considering its circumstance. It averaged a little over 3 million viewers, which allotted it a 1.2 rating among the 18-49 viewer range.

Other hour-long FOX shows in better time slots than The Exorcist did decidedly worse that it did, and most of them are not coming back for a new season.

Rosewood and Sleepy Hollow, for example, are FOX shows that had what would be considered “better” time slots but just couldn’t garner the viewership needed to return for additional seasons.

So when you consider that The Exorcist did better in its poor time slot than shows in time slots with significantly more visibility, it starts to make sense why FOX saw value in renewing it.

Plus, this could mean it’ll get a more prime position next season, which could lead to an increase in viewers.

Season three, anyone?

