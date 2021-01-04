Disney Edits Face Masks Into Old Commercials

✖

Disney has edited face masks into existing commercials for its theme parks, apparently in the hopes of promoting safety measures without discouraging customers from showing up. An article by InsideTheMagic.net pointed out this weekend that Disney has digitally added face masks to a commercial for Disney Springs, which is now airing on TV. Without seeing the two videos side-by-side, fans may not have even noticed.

The masks seem to have been added to this existent commercial digitally with CGI, contoured to fit the faces of the guests in the shot. The DSNY Newscast on Twitter put the two versions of the commercial side-by-side for reference, making it clear that they are simply the same footage altered and re-used. While the masks look passable upon first glance, screenshots and close-ups exchanged among fans on social media make it clear that these are digital masks, not real ones.

I know this may not be that interesting but just noticed that Disney has added CGI Face Coverings to their existing Disney Springs commercial from last year. Bet they wish it was this easy to get ALL guests to wear face coverings properly at Springs 😂 pic.twitter.com/u7OBP0Q3VW — DSNY Newscast (@DSNYNewscast) January 1, 2021

The original commercial is reportedly at least a year old, and it shows guests happily roaming a crowded Disney Springs. In the edited version, even the performers wear face masks, although the guests abandon them for indoor drinking and dining.

So far, Disney has not responded to fans who have pointed this edit out to the company, and has not commented publicly on the change. Fans speculate that the change is meant to reinforce the need for face masks at the park, so that customers are less likely to be upset by the requirement when they arrive. Still, some thought that this was a lot of trouble to go to for such a subtle change.

"It's not even consistently done," one fan mused. "They didn't even add them when they were near other people but while they were by themselves." Another added: "What the... someone's job was to do that. Crazy world we live in lol."

Recently, Disney came under fire for a similar program that would automatically edit a face mask onto customers' faces in photos taken on amusement park rides. Those that took their masks off or lost them on roller coasters found that the masks had been added back in digitally by the time they bought their photos. Disney stopped doing this last month after customer outcry.

"In response to guest requests, we tested modifying some ride photos. We are no longer doing this and continue to expect guests to wear face coverings except when actively eating or drinking while stationary," a Disney spokesperson told USA Today. Disney parks around the country remain open with social distancing restrictions in place, and face masks are required.