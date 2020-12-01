Katy Perry Dresses as a Christmas Tree for 'Disney Holiday Singalong,' and Viewers Are Rolling

Katy Perry is keeping to her 2020 tradition of wearing ridiculous costumes when making appearances, the latest coming as part of The Disney Holiday Singalong. Viewers were treated to quite the surprise when Perry's performance kicked off with her dressed as a Christmass tree atop a car. She continued to wear the outfit throughout the two songs she sang, first being "I'll Be Home for Christmas" and then her own song, "Cozy Little Christmas."

The tree outfit is just the latest crazy costume that Perry has worn during this year. During American Idol, which had just moved to filming remotely amid the pandemic with the judges all at their own houses, Perry dressed up as a bottle of hand sanitizer. She also decided to keep the costumes going during the at-home episodes of the hit ABC singing competition, eventually dressing up a roll of toilet paper.

In addition to Perry performing during the Disney special, the night also saw Ciara and her children take on the classic "Rocking Around the Christmas Tree" with other performances from Pink and both Derek and Julianne Hough. As for Perry, though, perhaps no other singer garnered as big of a reaction to her and her outfit.