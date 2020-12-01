Katy Perry Dresses as a Christmas Tree for 'Disney Holiday Singalong,' and Viewers Are Rolling
Katy Perry is keeping to her 2020 tradition of wearing ridiculous costumes when making appearances, the latest coming as part of The Disney Holiday Singalong. Viewers were treated to quite the surprise when Perry's performance kicked off with her dressed as a Christmass tree atop a car. She continued to wear the outfit throughout the two songs she sang, first being "I'll Be Home for Christmas" and then her own song, "Cozy Little Christmas."
The tree outfit is just the latest crazy costume that Perry has worn during this year. During American Idol, which had just moved to filming remotely amid the pandemic with the judges all at their own houses, Perry dressed up as a bottle of hand sanitizer. She also decided to keep the costumes going during the at-home episodes of the hit ABC singing competition, eventually dressing up a roll of toilet paper.
In addition to Perry performing during the Disney special, the night also saw Ciara and her children take on the classic "Rocking Around the Christmas Tree" with other performances from Pink and both Derek and Julianne Hough. As for Perry, though, perhaps no other singer garnered as big of a reaction to her and her outfit.
prevnext
Just want a cozy, a Cozy Little Christmas here with you ♥️🎄🎅🏼 #DisneyHolidaySingalong pic.twitter.com/nR78rajMjP— Mah PerryClown ᵏᵖ⁵🎪 (@PerryClown) November 30, 2020
prevnext
Nothing could have prepared me for Katy Perry being dressed up as a tree and being tied to the roof of a car for this Disney Sing-Along— Lindsey 🍁🦃 (@quackimaduck17) December 1, 2020
prevnext
katy perry in a christmas tree costume tied to a car driving down the street signing i’ll be home for christmas and I can’t stop laughing— flip (@y0itzflip) December 1, 2020
prevnext
KATY PERRY WHAT THE - 💀💀💀 very interesting, I wonder how it feels to be dressed up as a tree tied to the top of a car— Baby B:EAR~ ⁷ ²⁰¹³ 💜 (@TaesWife99) December 1, 2020
prevnext
@katyperry as a Christmss tree is absolutely amazing 😂— Leigh-Ann Ramsey (@leigh_annramsey) December 1, 2020
prevnext
Can...someone please check on Katy Perry? Is she okay? Why is she dressed as a christmas tree strapped to the roof of a car?— Choco Goes Onᴮᴱ⁷ (@BtsChocox) December 1, 2020
prev
.@katyperry dressed as a tree and tied to the top of a car singing I’ll Be Home for Christmas is everything I need right now 🎄😳👏🏼 #DisneyHolidaySingalong pic.twitter.com/AYDm2SBNYu— Emily Moynihan (@emilydelong11) December 1, 2020