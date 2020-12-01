Ciara's Kids Join the Fun for 'Disney Holiday Singalong,' and Fans Are Loving It

Ciara is set to appear on ABC’s special, The Disney Holiday Singalong, set to air at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. The musician will be performing her rendition of the classic song, “Rocking Around the Christmas Tree.” Along with Ciara, viewers of the special can expect to see other notable performers, including Pink, Katy Perry and Kerry Washington, taking part in the hour-long show.

The “Goodies” singer has become accustomed to helping out Disney during its holiday specials. In 2017, she took part in Disney’ Magical Holiday Celebration. Ciara, whose husband Russell Wilson also had a big night playing on Monday Night Football, also was involved in another rendition in 2019. For her latest go-around with a Disney special, fans of her couldn’t help but express their excitement about Ciara’s take on “Rocking Around the Christmas Tree,” a song that first premiered in 1958 by Brenda Lee.

Along with that performance, Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert took part in two songs, “Hey Santa” and “Jingle Bells,” BTS rocked out to “Santa Claus is Coming to Town” and Chloe x Halle took on a Frozen classic, “Do You Want to Build a Snowman?” Here are of the most notable reactions, though, to Ciara’s fan-favorite performance.