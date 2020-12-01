Freeform's 25 Days of Christmas 2020 Schedule Released: 'Frosty', 'Grinch', 'Home Alone' and More

By Michael Hein

Freeform's annual "25 Days of Christmas" programming overhaul begins on Tuesday, and the full schedule is here. For those trying to plan ahead to find the right film for a family night later in the month, this could be an important option. The cable channel has most of the month blocked out for holiday specials — every day from now until Christmas.

Freeform is the go-to TV destination for Christmas movies, TV shows and specials for many families, especially because it is so low maintenance. Rather than picking out a movie from a streaming catalog and debating which one to watch, you can keep this channel on at all times, either as background noise or for targeted viewing. As usual, the list relies heavily on content from Freeform's parent company, Disney, though other studios are represented as well.

Classics like Frosty the Snowman, The Little Drummer Boy, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and Santa Claus is Comin' to Town are all here, but so are more recent movies like The Santa Clause franchise starring Tim Allen. There are also some holiday-themed rom-coms thrown in for good measure, including The Holiday and Love Actually.

Freeform's "25 Days of Christmas" extravaganza has a little something for everyone, if you catch it at the right time. Here is a look at what is coming up over the next four weeks.

TUESDAY, DEC. 1

home-alone
(Photo: 20th Century FOX)

10:30 a.m. Disney's A Christmas Carol

12:30 p.m. Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

3:10 p.m. Home Alone

5:40 p.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

8:20 p.m. Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

12 a.m. Deck the Halls (2006)

prevnext

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 2

7 a.m. It's a Very Merry Muppet Christmas

11 a.m. Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

1:40 p.m. Deck the Halls (2006)

3:45 p.m. Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

6:25 p.m. The Santa Clause

8:30 p.m. The Santa Clause 2

12 a.m. The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

prevnext

THURSDAY, DEC. 3

7 a.m. The Simpsons Christmas episodes marathon

10:30 a.m. Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic 2

11:30 a.m. Jingle All the Way 2

1:35 p.m. Christmas with the Kranks

3:40 p.m. Disney's A Christmas Carol

5:50 p.m. Home Alone

8:20 p.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

12 a.m. Jingle All the Way 2

prevnext

FRIDAY, DEC. 4

nightmare-before-christmas
(Photo: ouchstone Pictures/Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images, Getty)

7 a.m. Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic

8:05 a.m. The Preacher's Wife

10:45 a.m. Christmas with the Kranks

12:50 p.m. Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas

2:30 p.m. The Santa Clause

4:40 p.m. The Santa Clause 2

7:10 p.m. The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

9:15 p.m. Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

11:55 p.m. Deck the Halls (2006)

prevnext

SATURDAY, DEC. 5

7 a.m. The Preacher's Wife

9:40 a.m. Deck the Halls (2006)

11:45 a.m. Prancer Returns

1:50 p.m. Jingle All the Way 2

3:55 p.m. Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

6:35 p.m. Santa Claus is Comin' to Town

7:40 p.m. Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

8:45 p.m. Frosty the Snowman

9:20 p.m. The Santa Clause

11:30 p.m. The Santa Clause 2

prevnext

SUNDAY, DEC. 6

7 a.m. Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic

8 a.m. Prancer Returns

10:10 a.m. Jingle All the Way 2

12:15 p.m. Disney's A Christmas Carol

2:20 p.m. Tim Burton' The Nightmare Before Christmas

4:00 p.m. Santa Claus is Comin' to Town

5:05 p.m. Frosty the Snowman

5:40 p.m. Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

6:45 p.m. Home Alone

9:15 p.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

11:55 p.m. The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

prevnext

MONDAY, DEC. 7

tim-allen-the-santa-clause-getty
(Photo: Walt Disney Pictures/Getty Images)

12:00 p.m. The Holiday

3:10 p.m. Love Actually

6:20 p.m. The Santa Clause

8:30 p.m. The Santa Clause 2

12 a.m. Christmas with the Kranks

prevnext

TUESDAY, DEC. 8

7 a.m. Christmas with the Kranks

10:30 a.m. Love Actually

1:35 p.m. The Preacher's Wife

4:10 p.m. The Perfect Holiday

6:15 p.m. The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

8:20 p.m. Almost Christmas — Freeform Premiere

12 a.m. Black Nativity

prevnext

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 9

10:30 a.m. Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic

11:30 a.m. Prancer Returns

1:40 p.m. Disney's A Christmas Caro

3:50 p.m. The Star (2017) — Freeform Premiere

5:50 p.m. Home Alone

8:20 p.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

12 a.m. Prancer Returns

prevnext

THURSDAY, DEC. 10

the simpsons fox
(Photo: FOX)

7 a.m. The Simpsons Christmas episodes marathon

10:30 a.m. The Star (2017)

12:30 p.m. The Santa Clause

2:30 p.m. The Santa Clause 2

4:35 p.m. The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

6:40 p.m. Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas

8:20 p.m. Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

12 a.m. Christmas with the Kranks

prevnext

FRIDAY, DEC. 11

7 a.m. Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic

8 a.m. Snow

10 a.m. Snow 2: Brain Freeze

12 p.m. Snowglobe

2 p.m. Christmas with the Kranks

4:05 p.m. Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

6:45 p.m. Home Alone

9:15 p.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

11:55 p.m. Daddy's Home 2 – Freeform Premiere

prevnext

SATURDAY, DEC. 12

7 a.m. The Simpsons Christmas episodes marathon

8 a.m. Daddy's Home 2

10:05 a.m. The Santa Clause

12:15 p.m. The Santa Clause 2

2:45 p.m. The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

4:50 p.m. Toy Story

6:50 p.m. Toy Story 2

8:55 p.m. Toy Story 3

11:25 p.m. Toy Story That Time Forgot

11:55 p.m. Disney’s A Christmas Carol

prevnext

SUNDAY, DEC. 13

home-alone-2
(Photo: 20th Century FOX)

7 a.m. Love the Coopers

9:30 a.m. Toy Story That Time Forgot

10 a.m. Prancer Returns

12 p.m. Disney's A Christmas Carol

2:05 p.m. Home Alone

4:35 p.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

7:15 p.m. The Santa Clause

9:25 p.m. The Santa Clause 2

11:55 p.m. The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

prevnext

MONDAY, DEC. 14

7 a.m. Prancer Returns

10:30 a.m. The Perfect Holiday

12:35 p.m. Almost Christmas

3:10 p.m. Home Alone

5:40 p.m. Home Alone: 2 Lost in New York

8:20 p.m. Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

12 a.m. The Perfect Holiday

prevnext

TUESDAY, DEC. 15

10:30 a.m. The Magic Snowflake

12 p.m. Jingle All the Way 2

2 p.m. Christmas with the Kranks

4:05 p.m. Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas

5:45 p.m. Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

8:25 p.m. Disney's A Christmas Carol

10:30 p.m. Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice

12 a.m. Jingle All the Way 2

prevnext

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 16

MIracle on 34th Street
(Photo: Getty Images / Silver Screen Collection, Getty)

11:30 a.m. Christmas with the Kranks

1:35 p.m. Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

4:15 p.m. The Santa Clause

6:25 p.m. The Santa Clause 2

8:55 p.m. The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

12 a.m. Black Nativity

prevnext

THURSDAY, DEC. 17

7 a.m. The Simpsons Christmas episodes marathon

10:30 a.m. The Little Drummer Boy (1968)

11 a.m. Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

1:40 p.m. The Nutcracker and the Four Realms

3:45 p.m. Disney's A Christmas Carol

5:40 p.m. Home Alone

8:20 p.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

12 a.m. Life-Size 2: A Christmas Eve

prevnext

FRIDAY, DEC. 18

7 a.m. Holiday in Handcuffs

9:05 a.m. The Holiday

12:15 p.m. Disney's A Christmas Carol

2:20 p.m. The Santa Clause

4:25 p.m. The Santa Clause 2

6:55 p.m. The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

9 p.m. Dr. Seuss' The Grinch (2018) – Freeform Premiere

11 p.m. The Star (2017)

1 a.m. The Simpsons Christmas episodes marathon

prevnext

SATURDAY, DEC. 19

rudolph the red nosed reindeer cbs classic media
(Photo: CBS/Classic Media)

7 a.m. Kung Fu Panda Holiday

7:30 a.m. The Little Drummer Boy (1968)

8 a.m. The Star (2017)

10:05 a.m. Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas

11:45 a.m. Home Alone

2:15 p.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

4:55 p.m. Frosty the Snowman

5:30 p.m. Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

6:35 p.m. Dr. Seuss' The Grinch (2018)

8:40 p.m. Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

11:20 p.m. Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

prevnext

SUNDAY, DEC. 20

7 a.m. The Simpsons Christmas episodes marathon

9:30 a.m. Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

12:10 p.m. Jingle All the Way 2

2:20 p.m. Santa Claus is Comin' to Town

3:25 p.m. Frosty the Snowman

4 p.m. Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

5:05 p.m. Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

7:45 p.m. Home Alone

10:15 p.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

12:55 a.m. Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town

prevnext

MONDAY, DEC. 21

10:30 a.m. Jingle All the Way 2

12:30 p.m. Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

3 p.m. Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas

4:30 p.m. The Santa Clause

6:30 p.m. The Santa Clause 2

9 p.m. The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

12 a.m. Christmas with the Kranks

prevnext

TUESDAY, DEC. 22

home-alone-macaulay-culkin-20th-Century-Fox
(Photo: 20th Century Fox)

7 a.m. Santa's Apprentice

8:30 a.m. Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

11 a.m. The Perfect Holiday

1 p.m. Christmas with the Kranks

3:05 p.m. Disney's A Christmas Carol

5:10 p.m. Home Alone

7:40 p.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

10:20 p.m. The Night Before – Freeform Premiere

12:30 a.m. The Simpsons Christmas episodes marathon

prevnext

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 23

7:30 a.m. Life-Size 2: A Christmas Eve

9:30 a.m. The Mistle-tones

11:30 a.m. Holiday in Handcuffs

1:30 p.m. The Santa Clause

3:35 p.m. The Santa Clause 2

6:05 p.m. The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

8:10 p.m. Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

10:50 p.m. Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town

11:55 p.m. Prancer Returns

prevnext

THURSDAY, DEC. 24

7 a.m. The Simpsons Christmas episodes marathon

10:30 a.m. Prancer Returns

12:30 p.m. Home Alone

3 p.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

5:35 p.m. Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

8:15 p.m. Frosty the Snowman

8:50 p.m. Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

9:55 p.m. Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town

12 a.m. The Simpsons Christmas episodes marathon

prevnext

FRIDAY, DEC. 25

frosty-the-snowman
(Photo: CBS / Rankin-Bass Productions)

7 a.m. The Simpsons Christmas episodes marathon

10:30 a.m. The Santa Clause

12:30 p.m. The Santa Clause 2

2:30 p.m. The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

4:30 p.m. Frosty the Snowman

5 p.m. Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

0comments

6 p.m. Home Alone

8:30 p.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

prev
Start the Conversation

of