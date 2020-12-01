Freeform's 25 Days of Christmas 2020 Schedule Released: 'Frosty', 'Grinch', 'Home Alone' and More

Freeform's annual "25 Days of Christmas" programming overhaul begins on Tuesday, and the full schedule is here. For those trying to plan ahead to find the right film for a family night later in the month, this could be an important option. The cable channel has most of the month blocked out for holiday specials — every day from now until Christmas.

Freeform is the go-to TV destination for Christmas movies, TV shows and specials for many families, especially because it is so low maintenance. Rather than picking out a movie from a streaming catalog and debating which one to watch, you can keep this channel on at all times, either as background noise or for targeted viewing. As usual, the list relies heavily on content from Freeform's parent company, Disney, though other studios are represented as well.

Classics like Frosty the Snowman, The Little Drummer Boy, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and Santa Claus is Comin' to Town are all here, but so are more recent movies like The Santa Clause franchise starring Tim Allen. There are also some holiday-themed rom-coms thrown in for good measure, including The Holiday and Love Actually.

Freeform's "25 Days of Christmas" extravaganza has a little something for everyone, if you catch it at the right time. Here is a look at what is coming up over the next four weeks.