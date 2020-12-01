Freeform's 25 Days of Christmas 2020 Schedule Released: 'Frosty', 'Grinch', 'Home Alone' and More
Freeform's annual "25 Days of Christmas" programming overhaul begins on Tuesday, and the full schedule is here. For those trying to plan ahead to find the right film for a family night later in the month, this could be an important option. The cable channel has most of the month blocked out for holiday specials — every day from now until Christmas.
Freeform is the go-to TV destination for Christmas movies, TV shows and specials for many families, especially because it is so low maintenance. Rather than picking out a movie from a streaming catalog and debating which one to watch, you can keep this channel on at all times, either as background noise or for targeted viewing. As usual, the list relies heavily on content from Freeform's parent company, Disney, though other studios are represented as well.
Classics like Frosty the Snowman, The Little Drummer Boy, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and Santa Claus is Comin' to Town are all here, but so are more recent movies like The Santa Clause franchise starring Tim Allen. There are also some holiday-themed rom-coms thrown in for good measure, including The Holiday and Love Actually.
Freeform's "25 Days of Christmas" extravaganza has a little something for everyone, if you catch it at the right time. Here is a look at what is coming up over the next four weeks.
TUESDAY, DEC. 1
10:30 a.m. Disney's A Christmas Carol
12:30 p.m. Miracle on 34th Street (1994)
3:10 p.m. Home Alone
5:40 p.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
8:20 p.m. Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
12 a.m. Deck the Halls (2006)prevnext
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 2
7 a.m. It's a Very Merry Muppet Christmas
11 a.m. Miracle on 34th Street (1994)
1:40 p.m. Deck the Halls (2006)
3:45 p.m. Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
6:25 p.m. The Santa Clause
8:30 p.m. The Santa Clause 2
12 a.m. The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clauseprevnext
THURSDAY, DEC. 3
7 a.m. The Simpsons Christmas episodes marathon
10:30 a.m. Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic 2
11:30 a.m. Jingle All the Way 2
1:35 p.m. Christmas with the Kranks
3:40 p.m. Disney's A Christmas Carol
5:50 p.m. Home Alone
8:20 p.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
12 a.m. Jingle All the Way 2prevnext
FRIDAY, DEC. 4
7 a.m. Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic
8:05 a.m. The Preacher's Wife
10:45 a.m. Christmas with the Kranks
12:50 p.m. Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
2:30 p.m. The Santa Clause
4:40 p.m. The Santa Clause 2
7:10 p.m. The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
9:15 p.m. Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
11:55 p.m. Deck the Halls (2006)prevnext
SATURDAY, DEC. 5
7 a.m. The Preacher's Wife
9:40 a.m. Deck the Halls (2006)
11:45 a.m. Prancer Returns
1:50 p.m. Jingle All the Way 2
3:55 p.m. Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
6:35 p.m. Santa Claus is Comin' to Town
7:40 p.m. Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
8:45 p.m. Frosty the Snowman
9:20 p.m. The Santa Clause
11:30 p.m. The Santa Clause 2prevnext
SUNDAY, DEC. 6
7 a.m. Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic
8 a.m. Prancer Returns
10:10 a.m. Jingle All the Way 2
12:15 p.m. Disney's A Christmas Carol
2:20 p.m. Tim Burton' The Nightmare Before Christmas
4:00 p.m. Santa Claus is Comin' to Town
5:05 p.m. Frosty the Snowman
5:40 p.m. Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
6:45 p.m. Home Alone
9:15 p.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
11:55 p.m. The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clauseprevnext
MONDAY, DEC. 7
12:00 p.m. The Holiday
3:10 p.m. Love Actually
6:20 p.m. The Santa Clause
8:30 p.m. The Santa Clause 2
12 a.m. Christmas with the Kranksprevnext
TUESDAY, DEC. 8
7 a.m. Christmas with the Kranks
10:30 a.m. Love Actually
1:35 p.m. The Preacher's Wife
4:10 p.m. The Perfect Holiday
6:15 p.m. The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
8:20 p.m. Almost Christmas — Freeform Premiere
12 a.m. Black Nativityprevnext
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 9
10:30 a.m. Disney's Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic
11:30 a.m. Prancer Returns
1:40 p.m. Disney's A Christmas Caro
3:50 p.m. The Star (2017) — Freeform Premiere
5:50 p.m. Home Alone
8:20 p.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
12 a.m. Prancer Returnsprevnext
THURSDAY, DEC. 10
7 a.m. The Simpsons Christmas episodes marathon
10:30 a.m. The Star (2017)
12:30 p.m. The Santa Clause
2:30 p.m. The Santa Clause 2
4:35 p.m. The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
6:40 p.m. Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
8:20 p.m. Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
12 a.m. Christmas with the Kranksprevnext
FRIDAY, DEC. 11
7 a.m. Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic
8 a.m. Snow
10 a.m. Snow 2: Brain Freeze
12 p.m. Snowglobe
2 p.m. Christmas with the Kranks
4:05 p.m. Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
6:45 p.m. Home Alone
9:15 p.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
11:55 p.m. Daddy's Home 2 – Freeform Premiereprevnext
SATURDAY, DEC. 12
7 a.m. The Simpsons Christmas episodes marathon
8 a.m. Daddy's Home 2
10:05 a.m. The Santa Clause
12:15 p.m. The Santa Clause 2
2:45 p.m. The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
4:50 p.m. Toy Story
6:50 p.m. Toy Story 2
8:55 p.m. Toy Story 3
11:25 p.m. Toy Story That Time Forgot
11:55 p.m. Disney’s A Christmas Carolprevnext
SUNDAY, DEC. 13
7 a.m. Love the Coopers
9:30 a.m. Toy Story That Time Forgot
10 a.m. Prancer Returns
12 p.m. Disney's A Christmas Carol
2:05 p.m. Home Alone
4:35 p.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
7:15 p.m. The Santa Clause
9:25 p.m. The Santa Clause 2
11:55 p.m. The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clauseprevnext
MONDAY, DEC. 14
7 a.m. Prancer Returns
10:30 a.m. The Perfect Holiday
12:35 p.m. Almost Christmas
3:10 p.m. Home Alone
5:40 p.m. Home Alone: 2 Lost in New York
8:20 p.m. Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
12 a.m. The Perfect Holidayprevnext
TUESDAY, DEC. 15
10:30 a.m. The Magic Snowflake
12 p.m. Jingle All the Way 2
2 p.m. Christmas with the Kranks
4:05 p.m. Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
5:45 p.m. Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
8:25 p.m. Disney's A Christmas Carol
10:30 p.m. Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice
12 a.m. Jingle All the Way 2prevnext
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 16
11:30 a.m. Christmas with the Kranks
1:35 p.m. Miracle on 34th Street (1994)
4:15 p.m. The Santa Clause
6:25 p.m. The Santa Clause 2
8:55 p.m. The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
12 a.m. Black Nativityprevnext
THURSDAY, DEC. 17
7 a.m. The Simpsons Christmas episodes marathon
10:30 a.m. The Little Drummer Boy (1968)
11 a.m. Miracle on 34th Street (1994)
1:40 p.m. The Nutcracker and the Four Realms
3:45 p.m. Disney's A Christmas Carol
5:40 p.m. Home Alone
8:20 p.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
12 a.m. Life-Size 2: A Christmas Eveprevnext
FRIDAY, DEC. 18
7 a.m. Holiday in Handcuffs
9:05 a.m. The Holiday
12:15 p.m. Disney's A Christmas Carol
2:20 p.m. The Santa Clause
4:25 p.m. The Santa Clause 2
6:55 p.m. The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
9 p.m. Dr. Seuss' The Grinch (2018) – Freeform Premiere
11 p.m. The Star (2017)
1 a.m. The Simpsons Christmas episodes marathonprevnext
SATURDAY, DEC. 19
7 a.m. Kung Fu Panda Holiday
7:30 a.m. The Little Drummer Boy (1968)
8 a.m. The Star (2017)
10:05 a.m. Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
11:45 a.m. Home Alone
2:15 p.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
4:55 p.m. Frosty the Snowman
5:30 p.m. Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
6:35 p.m. Dr. Seuss' The Grinch (2018)
8:40 p.m. Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
11:20 p.m. Miracle on 34th Street (1994)prevnext
SUNDAY, DEC. 20
7 a.m. The Simpsons Christmas episodes marathon
9:30 a.m. Miracle on 34th Street (1994)
12:10 p.m. Jingle All the Way 2
2:20 p.m. Santa Claus is Comin' to Town
3:25 p.m. Frosty the Snowman
4 p.m. Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
5:05 p.m. Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
7:45 p.m. Home Alone
10:15 p.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
12:55 a.m. Santa Claus Is Comin' to Townprevnext
MONDAY, DEC. 21
10:30 a.m. Jingle All the Way 2
12:30 p.m. Miracle on 34th Street (1994)
3 p.m. Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas
4:30 p.m. The Santa Clause
6:30 p.m. The Santa Clause 2
9 p.m. The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
12 a.m. Christmas with the Kranksprevnext
TUESDAY, DEC. 22
7 a.m. Santa's Apprentice
8:30 a.m. Miracle on 34th Street (1994)
11 a.m. The Perfect Holiday
1 p.m. Christmas with the Kranks
3:05 p.m. Disney's A Christmas Carol
5:10 p.m. Home Alone
7:40 p.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
10:20 p.m. The Night Before – Freeform Premiere
12:30 a.m. The Simpsons Christmas episodes marathonprevnext
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 23
7:30 a.m. Life-Size 2: A Christmas Eve
9:30 a.m. The Mistle-tones
11:30 a.m. Holiday in Handcuffs
1:30 p.m. The Santa Clause
3:35 p.m. The Santa Clause 2
6:05 p.m. The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
8:10 p.m. Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
10:50 p.m. Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town
11:55 p.m. Prancer Returnsprevnext
THURSDAY, DEC. 24
7 a.m. The Simpsons Christmas episodes marathon
10:30 a.m. Prancer Returns
12:30 p.m. Home Alone
3 p.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
5:35 p.m. Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
8:15 p.m. Frosty the Snowman
8:50 p.m. Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer
9:55 p.m. Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town
12 a.m. The Simpsons Christmas episodes marathonprevnext
FRIDAY, DEC. 25
7 a.m. The Simpsons Christmas episodes marathon
10:30 a.m. The Santa Clause
12:30 p.m. The Santa Clause 2
2:30 p.m. The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
4:30 p.m. Frosty the Snowman
5 p.m. Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer0comments
6 p.m. Home Alone
8:30 p.m. Home Alone 2: Lost in New Yorkprev