Major Netflix Star Splits From Musician

Chrishell Stause, an Emmy nominated actress, has split from her wife, musician Georgia Flipo, known in the music industry as “G Flip.”

The pair were married in the summer of 2022, which was Stause’s second marriage. She had previously been married to actor Justin Hartley.

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Stause announced her split with G Flip in a video that was posted to her Instagram account. “I have a pretty humbling update to share with you guys,” Stause began. “G and I are no longer together, and we have agreed to treat this public separation with love and respect for each other.

“It’s not hard for me because I’m in love with this person …”

While holding back tears, Stause later added that she’s unsure of what else to say and that she feels like a “little bit of a failure.” She then told her IG followers that she needs to heal, figure it out, and that the separation from G Flip is painful.

“I will always love G and I don’t ever really see that changing, “Stause commented. “ … This sucks, but everyone deserves to be happy, and I wish that for both of us.”

Flipo also addressed the separation on Instagram, putting out a statement to her more than 800,000 followers that said in part, “I will always love her, we will always share a special connection and I cherish our memories together deeply.”

The musician is an Australian native who has released three albums, the most recent one being 2025’s Dream Ride.

Stause, 45, has been a mainstay on TV and streaming for most of the last two decades. She was cast in the popular ABC soap, All My Children, in 2005 and remained in the role through 2011. Roles on Days of Our Lives (in which she was nominated for a Daytime Emmy Award) and The Young and the Restless followed, as did a starring role in Netflix’s reality real estate series, Selling Sunset, beginning with the show’s premiere in 2019.