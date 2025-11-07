Chrishell Stause Quits ‘Selling Sunset’

Chrishell Stause is exiting Selling Sunset after nine seasons.

Stause announced her decision to quit the Netflix smash hit in an interview with Bustle published Friday, admitting that “Jesus Christ himself” couldn’t get her to come back for a 10th season of the show.

“I’ve vacillated back and forth with this decision in the past,” she told the outlet. “I have to be honest — having come from nothing, it’s really hard to turn something like this down.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 25: Chrishell Stause attends the 5th Annual Legacy Ball at SLS Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Beverly Hills on October 25, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for 5th Annual Legacy Ball)

Now, however, Stause said she has gotten to a place where she doesn’t “need” the show financially. “I’m lucky to have other forms of employment, because it’s no longer good for my mental health,” she said.

Stause also took issue with how tensions in Season 9 of Selling Sunset, which premiered late last month, were edited. “I get it, they want to make a light show,” she said of the various omissions. “And if I was doing a show with less problematic people, I can totally see their point.”

Stause’s main conflict this season was with her former best friend, Emma Hernan, whose boyfriend, Blake Davis, was accused during the season reunion of making homophobic, transphobic, and racist comments. (Davis has denied using “derogatory language” with Stause, while Hernan denied some of Stause’s claims during the reunion).

“He compared being nonbinary to having a mental illness,” Stause claims, adding that Davis “constantly posts anti-trans stuff” and “thinks it’s too woke if you don’t sing the N-word in songs.”

Chelsea Lazkani and Chrishell Stause in episode 911 of Selling Sunset. (Netflix)

“He posted something the other day, with a gun in view, saying he wants to ‘sue [me for lying] my dick off,” she added.

Stause said the way Season 9 was edited, she simply looks like an “overbearing friend” when it comes to her concerns about Hernan’s relationship, “but there are so many things that would’ve completely vindicated me and my opinion, and they left all of it out.”

Being the only queer cast member on Selling Sunset also takes a toll. “I think people think they’re an ally, but they’re not realizing the lived experience of having lived half of my time at the brokerage being ‘straight’ and then living the other half really noticing the stark differences,” Stause told Bustle, adding that she felt the cast “took a while” to take seriously her relationship with partner G-Flip, who is nonbinary.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 07: Chrishell Stause and G Flip attend the “Just Kids” premiere during the 2025 Tribeca Festival at SVA Theater on June 07, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival)

When it comes to the future of Selling Sunset, Stause said she has “no ill will” against the show, despite the circumstances in which she is making her exit.

“If they do continue, I wish them the best,” the reality personality said. “If they do do another one, by then, I may not watch it. I don’t know. But I have no ill will toward the show. The show has given me so many opportunities, and I don’t want to be bitter about it, even though I’m leaving not in the way that I would’ve loved.”

In addition to her interest in acting and hosting jobs moving forward, Stause said she’s looking forward to having a family with G-Flip after discussing their IVF journey on Season 9.

“It was really hard going through IVF through the process of filming Selling Sunset,” she said, adding, “Now that I’m done, and after the reunion airs and the chatter dies down, I might give it one more chance. It’s a process and it’s expensive as well. And now I’m looking for a new job, so I need to be wise about this.”