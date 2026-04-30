Selling Sunset is bringing back two of its original cast members for its milestone 10th season.

After news broke that the Netflix real estate reality show had officially been renewed for Season 10, the streamer announced that Christine Quinn and Heather Rae El Moussa would be joining the cast once more.

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Quinn and El Moussa were both members of The Oppenheim Group when Selling Sunset debuted in 2019, with Quinn becoming known as an iconic villain throughout her five seasons on the series before she stepped away from the show in 2022. El Moussa, meanwhile, appeared on seven seasons of the show before exiting in 2023.

LOS ANGELES, CA – NOVEMBER 21: Christine Quinn is seen leaving The Butcher, The Baker, The Cappuccino Maker on November 21, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by MEGA/GC Images)

“This isn’t a rewind,” Quinn told Netflix’s Tudum. “It’s a reintroduction.”

The reality personality told the outlet that she reconnected with Selling Sunset creator Adam DiVello following her 2024 divorce from Christian Dumontet and that she “really [appreciates] him extending the invitation to come back on.”

Quinn added, “I’m returning from a very different place, with more perspective, confidence, and clarity.”

Heather said she’s also returning with a new perspective after marrying HGTV’s Tarek El Moussa and welcoming son Tristan in 2023. “I’ve become a mom, a wife, a business owner, and I finally feel secure enough in who I am to walk back into that world and not lose myself in it,” she told Tudum. “I’m calmer, more grounded, less reactive. I know what I want, and I’m not afraid to say it.”

Having “settled into something really beautiful” with her husband, Heather said she can’t wait for “people to see the full picture of who I am now. Not just the dramatic moments, but the real life I’ve built.”

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 29: Heather Rae El Moussa attends the “Selling Sunset” Season 9 Premiere Party at Gravitas on October 29, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for “Selling Sunset”)

Quinn, who welcomed son Christian in 2021, said she’s also become more “strategic” about where she puts her time and energy since becoming a mom.

“Motherhood has a way of sharpening your priorities and changing how you move through the world,” she said. “I’ve become more intentional and much more protective of my peace.”

That doesn’t mean she won’t be getting into the drama next season. “I’m still ambitious and direct, but I think people will see a version of me that’s more centered and even more sure of herself,” Quinn promised. “I’m hoping this chapter feels fresh and honest. I’m not coming back to play an old version of myself. I’m coming back to show where I am now and let the audience see that growth can still come with an edge.”