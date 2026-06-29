Canceled CBS Show Officially Revived at Starz

Fans of the CBS drama series S.W.A.T. received good news less than two months after the popular show was canceled following its eighth season on air.

Deadline reports that S.W.A.T. Exiles, a spinoff series, has been brought to life and will move from CBS to Starz, with a premiere date set for September 25. Per Deadline, the series’ rights were sold not only to the U.S., but also in every major market worldwide, including Europe, Latin America, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa.

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Pictured (L-R): David Lim as Victor Tan, Shemar Moore as Daniel “Hondo” Harrelson, and Patrick St. Esprit Commander Robert Hicks. Photo: Bill Inoshita//Sony Pictures Television/CBS Broadcasting Inc.

The 10-episode series was originally announced in May 2025, but the show’s home and number of episodes were not confirmed at the time.

S.W.A.T. Exiles will star Shamar Moore in the role of Danield “Hondo” Harreslon, a role he played for the entirely of S.W.A.T’s network run on CBS from 2017 to 2025. The series is said to follow “Hondo” out of retirement and back with a S.W.A.T. unit comprised of inexperienced recruits. Patrick St. Esprit, who portrayed “Commander Robert Hicks” in S.W.A.T and Jay Harrington (Sergeant David “Deacon” Kay) are among those expected to reprise their S.W.A.T. roles alongside Moore in the new series.

Alison Hoffman, President of Starz Network, said the following about the show’s home: “S.W.A.T Exiles engages a deeply passionate fanbase that aligns strongly with our audience. We’re thrilled to join forces with Sony (the series’ distributor) to be the first place U.S. fans can experience this thrilling new chapter in the franchise.”

Filming of the new series began in September 2025 and wrapped in late winter 2026. The debut season of the spinoff series was shot in Los Angeles, which also housed the show’s predecessor. Sony approved the filming of 10 episodes, despite not having any distributors lined up domestically or internationally.

The gamble seems to have paid off, with Starz providing a runway for the highly anticipated spinoff.