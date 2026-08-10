‘That ’70s Show’ Star Mourns Sudden Death of Brother: ‘A Devastating Shock’

Laura Prepon is mourning the unexpected death of her brother, Brad Prepon, who died last month at age 48.

The That ’70s Show alum shared the news on Instagram Aug. 5, posting several throwback photos of herself with her brother after her family gathered for his funeral.

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“This past weekend, we laid my brother to rest,” Laura wrote. “He passed away suddenly from an unknown heart condition—it was a devastating shock.”

Prepon, 46, also used the emotional post to encourage her followers to pay attention to their health and seek medical attention when something feels wrong.

“Please listen to your instinct” if “something may be off,” she wrote.

The actress remembered Brad as someone whose personality left a lasting impression on the people around him.

“For those of you who knew Brad, I’m so happy he touched your lives,” she continued. “For those who didn’t, we lost a singular, beautiful, inimitable force. I will miss my brother every day, and carry him in my heart always.”

She concluded her tribute with a simple message: “Hug the ones you love.”

Brad’s obituary described him as a lifelong student of history, with a particular fascination with World War II. He was also passionate about building models, a hobby that reflected his patience and attention to detail.

According to the obituary, Brad moved to California in 2002 and settled in Costa Mesa. He was described as having a distinctive personal style and an appreciation for fashion, food, music and spending time with friends and family.

Fitness was also an important part of his life. Brad was an accomplished tennis player, and his obituary noted that he brought discipline and determination to the sport.

Family remained central to Brad, who enjoyed holiday gatherings and spending time with his sisters. He was described as an introspective person who enjoyed reading, learning and pursuing his own interests.

“He was a singular, inimitable force, who touched the hearts of many,” his obituary states.

Prepon rose to fame playing Donna Pinciotti on That ’70s Show before starring as Alex Vause on Netflix’s Orange Is the New Black. She has largely kept her family life private, making her tribute to Brad a rare glimpse into her grief.