Big Update on ‘S.W.A.T. Exiles’ as Broadcast Home Remains Unclear

S.W.A.T. Exiles remains homeless, but there’s a big update on the new spinoff.

According to Deadline, filming officially wrapped on the 10-episode series on Feb. 10.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The new series, headlined by original S.W.A.T. star Shemar Moore, was announced just days after S.W.A.T. aired its series finale at the 2025 LA Screenings in May. From Sony Pictures Television, S.W.A.T. Exiles sees Moore’s Hondo stepping out of retirement after a high-profile mission goes sideways to help a new recruit of S.W.A.T. officers. Exiles was recently screened on the Sony lot in California and will also be presented to international buyers during the London Screenings on Thursday.

S.W.A.T. Exiles – Season 1 – Episode 102 — Photo Credit: Kit Karzen/Sony Pictures Television

S.W.A.T. Exiles didn’t immediately land a U.S. distributor in May, and Sony TV opted to keep creative control. However, Fox and Prime Video were reportedly interested back in May, with Netflix and HBO Max possibly looking as well. There are also a few other possibilities, such as USA Network through Versant, formerly of NBCUniversal, and Warner Bros. Discovery with TNT. There has been no word on whether CBS or Paramount+ is interested, but you never know what could happen.

Meanwhile, even though there were interested buyers, no deals were finalized, so Sony TV decided to put any sales efforts on hold to focus solely on making Exiles. Now that filming has wrapped, it seems like the company is ready than ever to go out to try to find buyers.

S.W.A.T. Exiles – Season 1 – Episode 101 — Photo Credit: Kit Karzen/Sony Pictures Television

“I actually feel like, timing wise, there’s probably more potential avenues than there were in May,” Katherine Pope, President of Sony Pictures Television Studios said. “We started feeling really good about the cast. We started feeling great about the scripts. We’re like, you know what? We’re going to have something, and it’s going to be better. The buyers are going be able to actually see and feel it. There is really nothing to substitute for having a season.”

Along with Moore, S.W.A.T. Exiles stars Lucy Barrett, Adain Bradley, Zyra Gorecki, Freddy Miyares, and Ronen Rubinstein. Original cast members Jay Harrington, David Lim, and Patrick St. Esprit will be guest starring, alongside Lenora Crichlow, Selma Blair, and Jerry O’Connell. It’s unknown when more information on Exiles will be shared, but with Sony TV starting to do screenings for it, fans may not have to wait long for some news. In the meantime, all eight seasons of S.W.A.T. are streaming on Netflix.