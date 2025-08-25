‘Big Brother’ Couple Announces ‘Miracle’ Pregnancy

Big Brother couple Nicole Franzel and Victor Arroyo are adding another member to their family!

The Big Brother Season 18 winner, 33, and her husband, 34, took to Instagram on Sunday to share that she was pregnant with the couple’s second child after announcing their baby news on Big Brother: Unlocked.

Franzel and Arroyo’s Instagram reveal featured adorable photos of the couple’s 4-year-old son, Arrow, who cuddled up to his parents on a picnic blanket as his mom showed off her growing baby bump. In the background, a tiny T-shirt reading “brother” hung on the clothesline.

“We are PREGNANT !! Praise Jesus!! A HUGE thank you to those who have been praying alongside us for this miracle,” wrote Franzel, who also appeared on 2014’s Big Brother Season 16, Big Brother 22: All Stars in 2020 and Big Brother Reindeer Games in 2023. “3 years in waiting and God said it’s time! our little family is growing!!”

Franzel and Arroyo had plenty of their fellow Big Brother alum in the comment section celebrating their baby news.

“Just screamed at my tv!!!” wrote Big Brother 21‘s Tommy Bracco. “Been keeping up on your journey so i know how much this means!! CONGRATULATIONS!!!”

Dani Briones of Big Brother Seasons 8, 13 and 22 added, “Nicole I’m so happy for you. Always worth the wait & just the right timing. Congratulations to you three.”

Brittany Hoopes of Big Brother 24 chimed in, “Congrats! I know firsthand how hard the wait can be. So happy to hear your time has come!”

Franzel and Arroyo met during Season 18 of the CBS reality show, becoming friends before ultimately turning their relationship to romance outside of the Big Brother house. The pair tied the knot in March 2021 and welcomed their firstborn, Victor “Arrow” Arroyo IV, in July of that same year.

On July 23 of this year, Franzel wished her little boy a happy birthday as he awaits his new role as big brother. “Happy 4th Birthday to our little wrestlin’, chicken lovin’ country boy,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “Arrow you are the biggest blessing from God. Everyday you light up everyone’s life you’re in. You are so incredibly loved by so many amazing people. I’m so lucky you’re mine! I love you!!!!!!”