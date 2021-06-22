✖

Big Brother's Nicole Franzel and Victor Arroyo are ready to welcome their first child, deciding on a unique moniker for their son ahead of his arrival. The couple shared on Instagram Monday that they plan to name their little one Victor Arroyo IV after his father — Arrow as a nickname — with no middle name. Franzel wrote she "insisted" on a nickname for their son because she didn't want people to call him "baby Vic/little Vic his whole life."

"I know people who are 60 years old and they’re still 'little Johnny' & they don’t like it," she continued. "Another thing — my closest people call me Coco & I love it. It stuck and I’ve had it since I was a baby so that’s what I’m hoping Arrow feels too! It’s fun having a name that people who really know you refer to you as." If he grows up and wants to go by Victor, that's "up to him," but Franzel said she wants to give him all the options possible. Arrow actually came up when a fan of the couples Coco Caliente Podcast made a typo in the listeners’ Facebook group, with Franzel crediting the typo's originator as the reason they found the name Arrow to begin with.

The reality stars announced in January they were expecting their first child, sharing on Instagram at the time, "Nic + Vic = our lil’ side kick. We are SO excited to announce that we are PREGNANT! We feel so blessed & grateful." The Amazing Race alum married two months later in Florida after originally having to push back their big day amid the coronavirus pandemic.

As Franzel's due date draws nearer, the All-Stars season player told Us Weekly that she was "so excited" to become a parent with Arroyo. "I’ve waited my whole life for this! We have an amazing support system to help us and Victor gets three months paid paternity leave which is such a blessing," she said Monday. "My mom will be there any time we need her too." The couple is "a bit nervous" about Arrow's arrival, but excited to see what comes next in their lives.

The third trimester has been "tough physically," but the pregnant star said overall she had a "wonderful" experience throughout her pregnancy. "I love love love being pregnant," she gushed. "I’ve never felt so beautiful. … We know our life will be changing but it’s the best change we could ask for."