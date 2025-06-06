10 Most Memorable ‘Big Brother’ Showmances of All Time

Big Brother may be a game of strategy and betrayal, but it’s also proven over the years to be a game of love!

While some of the couples that form in the Big Brother house stay there, others have turned into stable marriages and even Big Brother babies.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Keep reading to look back on some of the most memorable Big Brother showmances that turned the house upside down.

Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson – Season 19

Jessica Graf and Cody Nickson were immediately into each other after meeting in the house during Season 19, isolating themselves from their other housemates for much of the game.

It’s this relationship that ended up ruining both contestants’ games, however, because while Graf was well-liked, Nickson struck many of his roommates the wrong way. Despite not taking home the prize, Nickson still won America’s Favorite Houseguest, and the couple went on to tie the knot in 2018 after competing on The Amazing Race.

Mike “Boogie” Malin and Krista Stegall – Season 2

Mike “Boogie” Malin and Krista Stegall were two halves of one of the show’s first really memorable showmances, with Malin even proposing to his Big Brother housemate during the live season finale.

While one of the more dramatic relationships on the show, the two didn’t last long, and broke off the engagement soon after.

Daniele Donato and Dominic Briones – Season 13

Returning for her second season in Season 13, Daniele Donato met Dominic Briones, and the two quickly became best friends. Two years later, the couple tied the knot in 2013 and have gone on to welcome two kids together.

Corey Brooks and Nicole Franzel – Season 18

On Nicole Franzel’s second round in the house in Season 18, she got involved with Corey Brooks, but the relationship soon fizzled after they left the house. For good reason, however…

Nicole Franzel and Victor Arroyo – Season 18

Although the two started off on different sides of the Big Brother house alliance system during their season, Franzel abandoned her showmance with Brooks to begin dating Victor Arroyo after Season 18 ended. The two tied the knot in 2021 and have gone on to welcome a son together.

Mark Jansen and Elena Davies – Season 19

While Mark Jansen appeared more into Elena Davies than she was into him during their time in the house, the two became more serious after Season 19 wrapped. The two went on to live together in Texas until 2019, when they split for good.

Jeff Schroeder and Jordan Lloyd – Season 11

One of the most beloved couples in Big Brother history, Jordan Lloyd won Season 11 while Jeff Schroeder earned the title of America’s Favorite Houseguest. After competing on Season 13 of the show as well as Season 16 of The Amazing Race, the couple got engaged in the Big Brother backyard before tying the knot in March 2016 and welcoming two kids.

Shelli Poole and Clay Honeycutt – Season 17

The couple soon known as “Clelli” were immediately joined at the hip when they entered the house, but neither one lasted very long on the show. Shelli Poole broke down in tears when Clay Honeycutt left, but even after being sent home the next week, the couple never dated outside the house.

Brendon Villegas and Rachel Reilly – Season 12

After entering the Big Brother house as total opposites, Brendon Villegas and Rachel Reilly soon became two halves of “Brenchel,” one of the most famous showmances. Returning in Season 13, Reilly won the $500,000 grand prize, and they went on to compete on two seasons of The Amazing Race. In 2012, they tied the knot and have gone on to welcome two children together.

Amanda Zuckerman and McCrae Olsen – Season 15

Amanda Zuckerman and McCrae Olsen were inseparable during Season 15, despite some lingering ex issues on Olsen’s part. The two dated for a short time after the show until 2014, when they had a messy break-up on social media, with Zuckerman getting upset with fans for getting involved in their relationship.