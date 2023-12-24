CBS Star Reveals Visible Injuries After Filming Show

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Being on TV isn't so easy! Especially when it comes to appearing on a competition show. If you need proof, look no further than Big Brother: Reindeer Games star Nicole Franzel's recent Instagram post that showed off her bruised legs after the CBS show's six-day filming process. And the festive Big Brother spinoff, which is streaming on Paramount+, was far less physical than Survivor or The Challenge — so consider that! (Click here for Paramount+ free trial info.)

"Working at the North Pole was NO FREAKIN' JOKE!!!!!" Franzel captioned the Dec. 11 photo, also noting it was her "first morning home in 2 weeks." It's unclear which of the CBS competition series' activities in particular bruised up Franzel, but she had to do her fair share of puzzle, endurance and physical contests while in the Big Brother "lodge."

Franzel is a Big Brother veteran, so she knew what she was getting into. The CBS reality show regular has competed on three standard seasons of Big Brother (Seasons 16, 18 and 22), so she came into the abbreviated spinoff season with a game plan to make connections quick.

"It was just kind of natural for me to go in there," Franzel told Parade. "I've done this for 265 days, I feel like it's part of me a little bit. So I walked in there, and I just kind of did what I [did]. I had no idea of anyone who was going to be in there, and I was really happy with everyone that I saw. And I just said, 'Okay, what do I have similar with these people? I'm from Michigan, I'm a winner. I'm a female, BB 16. And then how can I make that like feel like I'm super loyal to them?'"

All episodes of Big Brother: Reindeer Games are now streaming on Paramount+. Paramount+ is also the home to the standard Big Brother, the Over the Top spinoff, and several international versions.