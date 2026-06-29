Polymarket Bettors See a New Movie Taking Over the Netflix Charts This Week

After Maternal Instinct took over the Netflix charts, will another movie take its place? Or does it have momentum to be named the top-streamed movie in the United States for another consecutive week?

A Polymarket scenario is taking bets on what movie will be named the No. 1 Netflix movie in the country when the streamer releases its Top 10 list for the week of June 22-28 on Tuesday.

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While Maternal Instincts has enjoyed multiple weeks atop the charts, Polymarket traders see another film taking over. Voicemails for Isabelle, a new, emotional rom-com, currently has a 98% chance of being named the top movie of the week, with another new movie, Little Brother, earning 3% odds.

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Traders are betting big that Maternal Instinct‘s reign is over, with the true crime documentary in fact having less than 1% odds to be named Netflix’s top movie of the week. It’s not alone in that measly stat, however, as movies like GOAT, Swapped and Flowers in the Attic also stand with a less than 1% chance.

FlixPatrol, which tracks data from various streamers, backs up the Polymarket trend, showing Voicemails for Isabelle debuting at No. 1 on June 19, then rising to No. 1 on Netflix for the majority of the week until Saturday, June 27. Little Brother, the new comedy starring John Cena and Eric André, currently sits at No. 1, but didn’t reach that spot until Saturday, which means it likely won’t be enough for the overall ranking of No. 1 for the entire week.

Voicemails for Isabelle is a romantic comedy starring Zoey Deutch as a young woman who leaves hilariously confessional voicemails about her chaotic life to her late sister without knowing that those messages are going to a stranger who begins to fall in love from afar.

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Will the romance be the most-watched movie for the week of June 22-28? Bettors think so, but will have to wait until Tuesday at 3 p.m. ET to know for sure.

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