Hit Hugh Jackman Movie Lands on Netflix Amidst ‘Avengers’ Speculation

As popular movie Song Sung Blue, starring Hugh Jackman, enters its second month of streaming on Netflix, fans, critics and media members have begun to speculate that Jackman might soon be seen again on the big screen in what is likely to be a massive box office hit, Avengers: Doomsday.

The newest film in the Avengers universe is scheduled to hit theaters on December 18 and is described as “Heroes from three different worlds must unite when they’re thrust together to confront a catastrophic danger that could destroy everything they know.”

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Marvel Studios has kept relatively quiet about which heroes will appear in the film, though it has been stated publicly that Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Anthony Mackie (Captain America), Vanessa Kirby (Sue Storm), and Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), among others, will be reprising their roles.

Four months from the movie’s theatrical release, Jackman’s name continues to surface as potentially appearing in the movie as Wolverine, one of the X-Men who Jackman has portrayed in seven X-Men films in addition to The Wolverine, Logan and Deadpool & Wolverine.

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Bettors on Polymarket have found the topic of Jackman’s potential appearance in Doomsday to be a popular wager. Jackman’s Wolverine character currently has odds that show an 88% likelihood of Wolverine clawing his way into an appearance. Wolverine shares those same odds with Ryan Reynolds as Deadpool. The only actor/character who has higher odds of appearing in Avengers: Doomsday – per Polymarket – is Tobey Maguire as Spider-Man.

Hugh Jackman as Wolverine?

Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange (83%) and Benedict Wong’s character, Wong (67%), are seeing the next-best odds.

Should Jackman make an appearance, he’ll do so for a movie that is all but guaranteed to make massive amounts of money. Four previous Avengers movies have surpassed $1 billion at the box office worldwide including: The Avengers ($1.5 billion), Avengers: Age of Ultron ($1.3 billion), Avengers: Infinity War ($2 billion) and Avengers: Endgame ($2.7 billion).

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