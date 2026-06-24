Netflix Reveals the No. 1 Movie of the Week — Did Polymarket Get It Right?

The true-crime documentary taking over Netflix showed no signs of slowing down last week, maintaining its No. 1 spot on the charts.

When Netflix released its Top 10 list of movies in the United States for the week of June 15-21, it revealed Maternal Instinct is still owning the top spot.

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Polymarket predicted the move, giving it nearly 100% odds to be the most-watched movie on the streamer for the week. Other films available to bet on in the Polymarket scenario included the likes of Voicemails for Isabelle, Office Romance and Song Sung Blue, though they ultimately fell short.

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It’s the second week in a row at No. 1 for Maternal Instinct, which FlixPatrol shows dropping ever so slightly in the charts with Voicemails for Isabelle taking its No. 1 spot in recent days. After premiering at No. 2 on Saturday, Voicemails for Isabelle has been Netflix’s No. 1 movie for the past few days, according to the data tracker, so keep your eye on it for next week’s Top 10 list.

Maternal Instinct is a grisly true-crime documentary that follows a Texas woman who faked her pregnancy and ultimately committed an unthinkable crime. The subject matter couldn’t be more different from that of Voicemails for Isabelle, in which Zoey Deutch stars as a young woman leaving voice messages for her deceased sister about her chaotic life in San Francisco — but unwittingly, a mysterious real estate agent begins to receive the confessions.

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Voicemails for Isabelle is already the Polymarket favorite for this week’s No. 1 movie, with bettors giving it 56% odds. Not too far behind it, however, is Little Brother, the new comedy starring John Cena and Eric André that is set to premiere on Friday; traders currently give it 37% odds.

Netflix’s Top 10 Movies in the US (June 15-21)

Maternal Instinct Voicemails for Isabelle Flowers in the Attic Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters Office Romance Goat Song Sung Blue Ticket to Paradise The Smurfs

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