Dodgers Clinch Playoff Berth to Secure Historic Streak

The Los Angeles Dodgers have an opportunity to contend for their third consecutive World Series title. The team has locked up a spot in the postseason yet again.

The Dodgers achieved this on Monday with a 4-1 win over the Reds. They clinched a postseason berth while simultaneously eliminating the Reds from contention.

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Postseason berth clinched. ✅ pic.twitter.com/9tqDXvL6RI — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) September 15, 2026

Trade acquisition Tarik Skubal led the way as he pitched seven shutout innings. Kyle Tucker and Teoscar Hernandez contributed home runs during the historic night for the championship-winning franchise.

This marks the 14th consecutive season that the Dodgers have secured a spot in the postseason (2013-26). This marks the all-time record set by the Braves from 1991-2005.

This historic stretch has featured the Dodgers reaching the National League Championship Series nine times. This team reached the World Series five times while winning in 2020, 2024, and 2025.

The Dodgers lost the World Series in 2017 and 2018 while facing off with the Astros and the Red Sox.

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“It’s what every team dreams for,” Hernández said after Monday’s win, per the team website. “Every player wants to be back in the playoffs.

“…It’s important to be in this spot right now and just keep everything focused on the things that we want to achieve later in the season.”

The Dodgers still have to close out the regular season, but the team is already drawing attention as the favorite to win the National League.

The Polymarket traders have listed the Dodgers at a 39% chance to win the National League and return to the World Series. The Brewers are second at 25% after clinching a postseason berth.

The other contenders for the National League crown include the Braves at 13%, Phillies at 10%, and Cubs at 8%.

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