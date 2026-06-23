2 Dodgers Players Injured Mid-Game

The Los Angeles Dodgers are dealing with injury concerns as a series against the Minnesota Twins continues.

Two members of the team — Kyle Tucker and Dalton Rushing — had to exit Monday’s 2-1 win over the Twins for significantly different reasons.

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Tucker left after earning a walk in his first at-bat appearance. He rushed from first base to second after Tommy Edman hit a single, but he then grabbed his right side. He squatted on the base as the team called a timeout.

Kyle Tucker was removed from tonight’s game and the Dodgers are saying it’s due to back spasms pic.twitter.com/Yo8fanDpb7 — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) June 23, 2026

Alex Call came into the game to pinch-run for Tucker, who headed back to the dugout. The Yankees then announced that Tucker had left after dealing with back spasms.

The Yankees then lost Rushing at the catcher position. The team said he left the game to rule out a concussion. They brought in Chuckie Robinson to take over the position.

Rushing took a deflected pitch off of the facemask in the first inning. He put his hand on the ground while recovering, and then he shook his head a few times.

Rushing remained in the game until the third inning before ultimately leaving.

After Rushing took a foul tip off the mask on the first pitch of the game, he's now out in the 3rd and replaced by Chuckie. Less than ideal start to the series. pic.twitter.com/cW080auWXy — Chad Moriyama (@ChadMoriyama) June 23, 2026

The two injury concerns surfaced as the Dodgers continue to dominate the National League West. The Los Angeles-based team has a 50-29 record and a nine-game lead over the Padres.

According to Polymarket traders, the Dodgers still have the best odds to make the postseason with a 99% chance. The Rockies have the worst odds at a mere 3%.

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Other teams with favorable odds to make the postseason include the Yankees and Braves at 94%, the Brewers at 92%, the Rays and Mariners at 78%, and the Phillies at 75%.

Polymarket traders view the championship battle in a similar manner. They view the Dodgers as the favorite to win the World Series for the third consecutive season and for the fourth time in seven seasons.

These traders give the Los Angeles-based team a 29% chance. The Yankees are second in the Polymarket odds at 15%. The Braves are third at 9%.

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