Beloved Midwest MLB Team Officially Can’t Reach Playoffs This Year

More and more MLB teams are being eliminated from postseason contention as September hits its mid-point.

The Cincinnati Reds are the latest to be eliminated after a 4-1 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday.

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This game, which the Dodgers used to lock up a spot in the postseason, dropped the Reds to 70-80 on the season and kept the team in last place in the National League Central.

This season marks the 26th time in the past 31 seasons that the Reds have missed the playoffs. This team reached the National League Wild Card Series in 2025, 2020, and 2013. It reached the National League Division Series in 2012 and 2010 after winning the division.

The rest of the season, however, have seen the Reds finishing near the bottom of the division while struggling to post winning records.

With the elimination official, the Reds will now only have 12 more games on the schedule this season. These will present opportunities to at least stack some wins before the offseason begins.

The four-game series against the Dodgers will continue on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. The Reds will then take on the Cubs in a three-game weekend series (Sept. 18-20).

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The final two series of the season will close out the regular season. The Reds will play the Braves on Sept. 22-24 and then the Blue Jays on Sept. 25-27.

The Polymarket traders do not believe that the Reds will rebound against the Dodgers. These traders list Los Angeles as the overwhelming favorites to win Tuesday’s game at 69%. These traders give the Reds a mere 32% chance.

The traders actually give the Dodgers overwhelming odds to win every remaining game in this series. This is expected considering that Polymarket has the Dodgers listed as the favorite to win the World Series.

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The odds are much closer for the series featuring the Reds and Cubs. The first game features the Cubs having a 63% chance to win. The Reds are just behind at 58%, so the traders believe that the team has a chance.

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