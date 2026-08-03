Dodgers Land 2X Cy Young Winner in Blockbuster Trade

The Los Angeles Dodgers have just added a major piece to the bullpen as part of a blockbuster trade with the Detroit Tigers.

The perennial World Series contender acquired right-hander Tarik Skubal right before the Aug. 3 trade deadline. The Dodgers sent outfielder Zyhir Hope and right-handers River Ryan and Brady Smith to the Tigers as compensation.

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Skubal, 29, will be a free agent after this season, but he will be around as the Dodgers try to win a third consecutive World Series. The back-to-back Cy Young Award winner will join a packed pitching rotation and will likely headline the group.

Skubal will join Cy Young contender Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Blake Snell, Shohei Ohtani, and Tyler Glasnow.

Snell is expected to soon return to the lineup after an injury and a rehab assignment. Glasnow has not played in MLB since May 6 due to back spasms, and he will soon complete his rehab.

Ohtani has dealt with knee soreness. It is not expected to sideline him during the playoffs, but the team will continue to emphasize his recovery.

The former Tiger will also provide some extra depth as the members of this pitching rotation deal with various injuries.

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As expected, the move to land Skubal has affected the Polymarket traders. They have greater faith that the Dodgers will take the National League crown yet again and return to the World Series.

These traders give the Dodgers a 52% chance to win the National League, making them the overwhelming favorites. For comparison, the Brewers are second at 20%.

Other teams currently in contention for the National League title are the Braves at 11%, the Cubs at 8%, the Phillies at 6%, and the Diamondbacks at a mere 2%.

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The traders also have greater faith that the Dodgers will win the World Series for the third consecutive season. This team has a 38% chance, per Polymarket. The Yankees of the American League are second at 12%.

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