Toby Keith Reportedly Put Protective Measures in Place for His Family Before His Death

Toby Keith passed away earlier this year, but he made sure his family was taken care of beforehand. It's reported that the country music legend put protective measures in place for his loved ones, prior to his death at 62 in February, following a years-long battle with cancer.

The National Enquirer obtained court order documents that Keith filed to keep private his home address, and homestead deed. The outlet also reports that the singer often "used aliases for himself and his family" while also having security detail on duty all hours of the day. "This information, if known to the public, would likely increase the threat to the safety and security" of the family, reads a new filing asking to continue the protections.

(Photo: Mickey Bernal/NBC via Getty Images)

"Toby was obsessive about protecting his family – some would say even paranoid," reveals friend of Keith's, as published in the Aug. 5, 2024 print edition of the National Enquirer. "He had a special bond with his fans, but he lived in the real world, knowing there are stalkers and crazies out there who could attack him or his family. He always said they didn't sign up to be in the spotlight like he did, and he had to make sure they stayed safe."

Through his will, Keith also ensured that his wife Tricia, daughters Shelley, 44, and Krystal, 33, and son Stelen, 27, will all share the estate he left behind. "Toby was a savvy businessman," said the friend. "As his time was drawing near, it gave him great comfort to know that his family will never want for anything – for generations to come!"

Toby Keith was a 14-time ACM Award recipient, including multiple wins for ACM Top Male Vocalist and ACM Album of the Year, and was named ACM Entertainer of the Year twice, in 2002 and 2003. In 2022, Keith revealed that doctors had diagnosed him with cancer in 2021. Sadly, he died on Feb. 5, 2024, after having fought cancer few the past few years.