Country Music Superstar Toby Keith Dead at 62

Country music superstar Toby Keith, best known for his '90s country hits like "Should've Been a Cowboy" and patriotic early 2000s songs "Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue (The Angry American)" has died following a battle with stomach cancer. He was 62.

Keith's family said in a statement on Twitter that he "passed peacefully" on Monday night "surrounded by his family. He fought his fight with grace and courage." The family asked for privacy at this time.

The singer-songwriter's death comes 18 months after he revealed his cancer diagnosis in June 2022. He was receiving chemotherapy, radiation treatment and surgery, he said at the time, and told an Oklahoman newspaper last year that the tumor had shrunk by a third. In September last year, he spoke of the "roller coaster" experience of going through treatment.

"You get good days and, you know, you're up and down, up and down. It's always zero to 60 and 60 to zero but I feel good today," he told E! News ahead of receiving the Country Icon Award at the PEOPLE's Choice Country Awards.

After winning the Country Icon Award, he offered a heartfelt speech. "I want to thank the Almighty for allowing me to be here tonight, he's been riding shotgun with me for a little while now," he said at the time, going on to praise his family for their support. "I want to thank my beautiful family that's here. A lot of people go in and make a career like this of 30 years."

After thanking many of the people on his team, Keith said, "Most of all, I want to thank the fans for still allowing us to do what we do. Have a wonderful evening, thank you!" He then went on to perform a tear-jerking rendition of "Don't Let the Old Man In."

Keith continued to make and record music throughout his illness. He appeared live in Las Vegas in December over three nights. Visibly thin but sounding great, he sang many of his 32 No. 1 hits and 42 Top 10 hits, according to his website. He wrote on Instagram at the time that "3 sold out shows in Vegas was a damn good way to end the year."

After emerging as a country artist in the early 1990s, the Oklahoma native went on to become an icon of the genre and sell between 25 million and 30 million records in the United States. His songs had more than 10 billion digital streaming plays. His most recent album, 100% Songwriter, was released in November.

One of his most famous songs – which happened to be his first single – "Should've Been a Cowboy," was written in a motel bathroom in Dodge City, Kansas. It shot to the top of the country charts in the U.S. and Canada and took over the radio throughout the '90s. His other hits included "Beer for My Horses," "Red Solo Cup," "As Good As I Once Was," "Courtesy of the Red, White and Blue (The Angry American)," and a duet with Willie Nelson, "I Love This Bar."

Keith is survived by his wife of 40 years, Tricia Lucus, and their three children, Shelley, Krystal and Stelen.