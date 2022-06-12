Toby Keith Announces Cancer Diagnosis

✖

Country music star Toby Keith shared some shocking news with fans on Sunday. The "As Good As I Once Was" singer was diagnosed with stomach cancer last year. He still looks forward to performing for fans, but his planned performance at the Ohio State Fair was canceled.

"Last fall I was diagnosed with stomach cancer," Keith, 60, said in a statement shared on his social media pages. "I've spent the last 6 months receiving chemo, radiation, and surgery. So far, so good. I need time to breathe, recover and relax. I am looking forward to spending this time with my family. But I will see the fans sooner than later. I can't wait."

Keith's fans flooded Instagram with well-wishes and prayers. "Prayers and good wishes. Get well soon Toby," one fan wrote. "Sorry to hear this. Prayers for a speedy recovery. May the good lord put his healing hands on you," another commented. "Praying for you !!! God bless you always," another wrote.

Keith's next scheduled performance is at Ribfest in Wheaton, Illinois on June 17. The next day, he will perform at the B-93 Birthday Bash in Grand Rapids, Michigan. He has plans to perform at Coachella Crossroads in California on Nov. 11. So far, only his Ohio State Fair performance has been canceled. He was scheduled to play there on July 28.

Before revealing his own cancer diagnosis, Keith has been a longtime supporter of children fighting cancer. In 2006, he established the Toby Keith Foundation to help children with cancer. In 2014, Keith's foundation opened OK Kids Korral, a cost-free home for pediatric cancer patients at the Children's Hospital at OU Medical Center, Stephenson Cancer Center, and other facilities in Keith's native Oklahoma. The 2022 edition of the Toby Keith & Friends Golf Classic in Oklahoma City and Norman, Oklahoma raised over $1.38 million for the OK Kids Korral last month.

Keith started his career in 1993 with his hit self-titled album, which features "Should've Been a Cowboy." In 1999, he scored a breakthrough smash with "How Do You Live Me Now?" Some of his other number one singles include "My List," "I'm Just Talkin' About Tonight," "Beer For My Horses," "She Never Cried in Front of Me," "Whiskey Girl," "Courtesy of the Red, White, & Blue (The Angry American)," and "Made in America." He received the National Medal of Aris in January 2021. His most recent album is Peso in my Pocket, which was released in October 2021.