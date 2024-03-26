Toby Keith's Wife Tricia Lucus: Facts to Know

The country music world was rocked earlier this year when news came that beloved singer Toby Keith had died. Keith was an undeniable country music superstar who recorded some of the most popular country songs of the modern era and toured the globe extensively. What is maybe not so well-known about Keith, however, is the long relationship he had with his wife, Tricia Lucus, whom he'd been married to for almost four decades. Read on to learn more about Lucas and her marriage to Keith.

Marriage

Keith — whose real name was Toby Keith Covel — and Lucus married on March 24, 1984. This was many years before his country music career took off. According to Hollywood Life, the pair dated for about three years before saying their "I dos." Earlier this year, Keith's Instagram account — which appears to be managed by his reps — shared a throwback black and white photo of the pair alongside the caption "Happy anniversary to Toby and Tricia! Show them some love in the comments."

(Photo: Christopher Polk/ACA2011/Getty Images for ACA)

Kids

Lucus had one daughter, Shelley Covel Rowland, prior to her marriage to Keith. Keith adopted Shelley after he married Lucus. Together, they welcomed daughter Krystal "Krystal Keith" LaDawn Covel Sandubrae and son Stelen Keith Covel. They also shared a total of four grandchildren. Krystal is a musician who signed to her dad's label, Show Dog, in 2013, and Stelen runs Nostalgic Nights, a concert booking company.

Romance

While Lucus has remained out of the spotlight, she did an interview with PEOPLE back in 2001, wherein she discussed her and Keith's marriage, including details on their own personal brand of romance. "Most people think he is just the most romantic person on the planet," she said. "He has his moments of charm. It is nice to get a bouquet of flowers, but I've told him, 'Save the money. Roses die in five to seven days. Buy me an outfit or take me to dinner.'"

Supportive Spouse

Considering that Lucus married Keith long before fame and fortune came along, there's no doubt that she was a supportive spouse from the very beginning. Keith once told Country Weekly that she stood by him even though they were dealt some struggles in the early years of their relationship, recalling, "Dozens of people told Tricia, 'You need to go tell your old man to get a real job.' It took a strong-hearted and loving woman to say, 'He's good enough at music that I've got to let him try. And it'll be a great shot for both of us if he can make it work.'"

In her conversation with PEOPLE, Lucus also reflected on that period of their lives. "He'd say, 'Trish, one of these days, my time is coming. Hang in there,'" she said, and the numerous number-one singles and platinum-selling albums would indicate that Keith was certainly correct.

Keith's Cancer Battle and Death

The couple's most recent challenge has been Keith's cancer battle. In 2022, the singer announced that he'd be diagnosed with cancer the year prior. "Last fall I was diagnosed with stomach cancer," Keith wrote in a June tweet. "I've spent the last 6 months receiving chemo, radiation and surgery. So far, so good. I need time to breathe, recover and relax."

He added, "I am looking forward to spending time with my family. But I will see the fans sooner than later. I can't wait." Lucus has clearly stuck by her husband through his health crisis as they approach celebrating their 40th wedding anniversary in 2024.

Sadly, Keith passed away in early February. In a statement on his website, Keith's reps shared, "Toby Keith passed peacefully last night on February 5th, surrounded by his family. He fought his fight with grace and courage. Please respect the privacy of his family at this time."