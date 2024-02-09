Toby Keith's Mom Joined Him Onstage in One of His Final Shows

Keith brought his mom out during one of his last shows in Las Vegas, back in December.

The country music world is mourning the death of Toby Keith, who passed away earlier this week. In reflection of the beloved singer-songwriter, it can't be understated how much of a dedicated family man Keith was. So much so, that in December, at one of his final shows, he brought his dear mother out onstage to join him.

In a clip shared by TMZ, Keith is seen walking to the side of the stage while beginning his introduction for his mom, who he said "is the one [who] taught me how to sing." He then quipped, "82 years old and she's in Vegas tonight." Keith's mom, Carolyn, emerges from the side of the stage and hugs her son while waving at the crowd.

Keith then turns and tells his mom to tease the audience by telling them to "go to heck." Carolyn pauses, then says laughingly into the microphone, "Y'all just go to hell." The crown erupts into cheers as the clip ends.

The resurfaced clip comes just days after Keith's passing. In a statement on his website, Keith's reps shared, "Toby Keith passed peacefully last night on February 5th, surrounded by his family. He fought his fight with grace and courage. Please respect the privacy of his family at this time."