Tim McGraw’s Daughter Discovers Sweet Note From Him as ‘1883’ Premieres on Paramount+

The highly anticipated Yellowstone sequel 1883 premiered tonight on Paramount+, and stars Tim McGraw and Faith Hill‘s daughter Audrey took to Instagram to wish her parents good luck In their new project. Twenty-year-old Audrey, their youngest of three daughters, shared a note from McGraw that she found in one of the family’s books and used It as an example of how proud she is of her parents.

“Last night before bed I scanned over my bookshelf to find a new read. I saw a book called Beautiful Ruins. I had no idea what it was about, but chose it out of curiosity,” Audrey shared. “When I opened the book, this little note from dad laid on the first page.”

“Finished this book while sitting in the living room. The girls are going through their exams right now (Maggie 9th, Gracie 10th, Audrey 5th grade). They have worked really hard studying this week (especially Gracie) I love them all so much,” the note read. “‘We went to sweet Cece’s after dinner as a treat.”

“Though his words may have nothing to do with the book. They made me so excited to read it. And it’s proven to be a very good read so far,” Audrey continued. “Not only did I go into this book unknowingly, but I started with a lightness that has pulled me in due to my dad’s sweet proudness, it made me think of how proud I am of my parents. And I started this book on the Eve of the 1883 premiere. Something they have worked tirelessly and so hard on. I am so proud of them and their strength. And so excited to finally watch the show! To everyone who worked on this series. And to beautiful ruins.”

McGraw and Hill play James and Margaret Dutton, the ancestors of Kevin Costner’s John Dutton from Yellowstone. The show will follow the Duttons as they travel to Montana more than a century ago to seek a better life. Speaking about how his and Hill’s characters, James and Margaret, McGraw offered his take on the fictional couple to Entertainment Tonight. “I think there’s a deep, deep bond and deep trust that they have for each other,” he said. “In order to take on this journey you have to have that. I think that we certainly have that in our life, and I think that really translates and that makes it easier for us to find those moments together. Those little nuggets that James and Margaret have during the show.” 1883 debuted Sunday, December 19 on Paramount+.