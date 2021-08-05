'Yellowstone': Tim McGraw and Faith Hill to Play Dutton Family Ancestors in '1883' Prequel

✖

Country music fans will be seeing two familiar faces in the upcoming Yellowstone prequel, with Tim McGraw and Faith Hill to star in the show alongside Sam Elliot. McGraw and Hill will play James and Margaret Dutton, the patriarch and matriarch of the Dutton family, respectively, while Elliot will play Shea Brennan, a cowboy who is tasked with guiding a group from Texas to Montana.

McGraw and Hill both shared the news on Instagram on Wednesday, McGraw sharing a video talking to fans. "Hey guys, so a lot of you probably have heard by now that we're on to a new project, and we're pretty excited about it," he said. "Faith and I get to star alongside Sam Elliot, I mean, goodness gracious, for the new Yellowstone prequel called 1883. It's gonna be a fantastic family saga about the original Duttons and their journey to Montana and how they founded the ranch up there."

McGraw shared that the prequel is written by Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan, who the singer called "one of the most special writers I've ever had the pleasure of reading material from." "We couldn't be more excited," he continued, noting that a lot of fans asked about his beard, and "now you know why."

"So excited I can finally share this….I'm joining the Dutton family in the @Yellowstone prequel, 1883, coming to @paramountplus!" he added in his caption. "And my incredible wife @faithhill will be playing Margaret Dutton!!" The singer also shared a close-up shot of the title page of his script, which was for episode 101 of the series, written and directed by Taylor Sheridan.

Hill posted a Boomerang of herself holding up her script as well as a close-up of her own title page. "Finally the day has come when I get to share some exciting news with you! I will be playing Margaret Dutton, the original matriarch of the Dutton family in the Yellowstone prequel 1883," she wrote. "Just wait, you have never seen anything like this!"

McGraw has a number of acting credits under his belt including star turns in films like The Blind Side, Flicka, Tomorrowland and Country Strong. "This is truly a dream job," he said in a statement. "Taylor has found a way of storytelling that brilliantly creates these epic dramas and family sagas with so much depth and creativity. The Duttons are tremendous characters and it’s so thrilling to be able to bring them to life. As a kid growing up riding horses, you think about dream jobs like this and I am just so excited to work with this amazing cast and crew."

"This is the opportunity of a lifetime," added Hill. "The Duttons are a formidable family and it is an absolute dream to bring such a strong female character like Margaret Dutton to life. I am humbled and honored to work with Taylor and his entire team."